Spider-Man Fans Are Picking Their Teams For the Spider-Verse Sequel

Spider-Man fans are picking their squads for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel. The next movie is a while away, but a fantastic image posted to Twitter by @bombasticmando shows off some of the possibilities. One fun part of the proposed additions is the Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. As soon as the movie hit theaters, a ton of fans were absolutely entranced by the idea of uniting the three big-screen heroes with Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and his friends. That remains to be seen, but current Spider-Star Tom Holland absolutely loved the movie and would love to see it happen in the MCU.

During the promo tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the star told Jake Hamilton his thoughts. With everyone already aware that the young actor absolutely loves Spider-Verse, it made all the sense to ask about it. Holland wanted to keep his cool but was visibly pressed after being asked about a possible Multiverse team up with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool!" Holland explained. "It would be amazing; it would be really, really cool. And it's something that the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it's up to them. It's not up to me; I can't walk in like 'Kevin [Feige], this is what we're doing on the next one.' But it would be really awesome."

Who do you want to see in #SpiderVerse 2? pic.twitter.com/lf9wQScgfU — Mando (@bombasticmando) April 15, 2020

Well, while it might be a stretch to see a live-action Spider-Verse, the animated one is already established. The teaser at the end of the original film with Spider-Man 2099 let the audience know that they would continue to swing for the fences with the next entry. With the staggering money that the first entry brought in, a sequel was all-but-assured. Last fall brought the official announcement of the sequel, and fans couldn’t contain their celebrations. April 8, 2022, will bring the continued adventures of Miles and a bunch of different Spider-People. Well, that gives everybody a chance to get their rosters in order. Who knows, we could be on the way to the live-action version of it by that time.

Who do you want in Spider-Verse 2? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the fun responses down below: