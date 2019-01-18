‘Deadpool’ Shares Heartbreaking Wolverine “10 Year Challenge” Meme

The “10 Year Challenge” has been sweeping the Internet in recent days, and the newest entry is hitting Marvel fans in the feels.

The official Twitter account for the Deadpool franchise recently shared a rather heartbreaking entry to the meme, poking fun at Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine. The two photos show Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine alongside his grave site shortly after his death in Logan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey @RealHughJackman, took care of your “Ten Year Challenge” for you. pic.twitter.com/pQZq1dfvPr — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 18, 2019

The end result is simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking, and certainly isn’t the first time that Deadpool has poked fun at his fellow X-Men star. And while fans have been suggesting the possibility of the two characters properly sharing the screen once again, it sounds like these occasional memes might be the closest thing we’ll get.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman explained in an interview late last year. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms,” Jackman continued. “I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

To an extent, this lines up with previous comments that Jackman has made, arguing that the time has come and gone for a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie to really work.

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

And either way, it sounds like a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover wouldn’t happen with Jackman in the latter role, even as Marvel Studios’ purchase of 20th Century Fox looms overhead.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”