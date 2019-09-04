2019 People’s Choice Awards Nominees Include Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel And More

The list on nominees for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards has been revealed. To no surprise, super heroes are dominating the conversation with titles like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Captain Marvel being a major part of the list.

The long list of nominations sees Endgame, Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Hobbs & Shaw, The Lion King, John Wick 3, Us, and Spider-Man: Far From Home competing for The Movie of 2019. Those titles also offer up several cast members for categories such as Male Star of Year, Female Star of the Year, and Action Star of the Year, among other categories pulling from the top titles, as well.

To vote, head over the E! People’s Choice Awards site.

Below is the full list of categories and nominees for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards!

THE MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

Murder Mystery

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019

America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Beyoncé, The Lion King

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

THE SHOW OF 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

Grey’s Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt’s Creek

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

American Idol

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

TODAY

Good Morning America

The Real

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE REALITY STAR OF 2019

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

THE GROUP OF 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

THE ALBUM OF 2019

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love

Taylor Swift, Lover

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga, Enigma

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard

Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Whine Down with Jana Kramer

Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

WTF with Marc Maron

The Joe Rogan Experience

The People’s Choice Awards will take place November 10 with voting open until October 18.