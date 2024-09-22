7 Witchy Shows to Stream After Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+ with the first two episodes of Marvel's latest television series having brought the magic back to the small screen. But while we are just those two episodes in, the series has already cast its spell and that may mean folks are looking for more bewitching entertainment to get them through the weekly wait for new episodes. Fortunately, we have you covered. We've put together a list of seven witchy or witchy-adjacent television shows you can check out if Agatha All Along has you feeling magically inclined — and a couple of bonus suggestions as well. So, gather up your coven and let's head on down our own witches' road of entertainment!

1. Charmed (Photo: The WB) Debuting in 1998 and running for eight seasons across The WB and The CW, the original Charmed series may not have a found coven or the trials of the Witches' Road, but what it does have is the story of three sisters known as The Charmed Ones, the most powerful good witches of all time and their use of the Power of Three to protect the innocent from evil, evil that includes things like demons, warlocks, and more. The show, which had strong feminist themes, and went on to have major cultural impact in terms of other television series — including the short-lived The Secret Circle and Hex which are both honorable mentions so check those out as well — also utilized representations of real witchcraft and mythology, much like Agatha All Along. There is also the 2018 Charmed reboot that you can check out as well.

2. Sabrina the Teenage Witch Campy and funny, Sabrina the Teenage Witch may not deliver the chills or scares one might expect on a list of suggestions for things to watch alongside Agatha All Along, but it just seems wrong to not include it. After all, just two episodes in and Agatha All Along is already delivering plenty of humor, but if nothing else, Agatha has her own familiar, Teen (Joe Locke) and Sabrina had a familiar in Salem so…. But all fun aside, like Agatha All Along, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is based on comics — in the case of Sabrina, it's the Archie Comics character and loosely, the 1971 series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The series, which debuted in 1996 and ran for 7 seasons, followed a teenage girl, Sabrina, who on her 16th birthday discovers that she has magical powers as she lives with her centuries old aunts, the witches Hilda and Zelda, and their magical talking cat, Salem, who turns out to actually be a witch who was turned into a cat for trying to take over the world.

3. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Photo: The CW) Keeping with the Sabrina theme, but going much, much darker is Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The 2018 horror series was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name and also followed a teenage girl, in this case the teen Sabrina Spellman who has to balance her life as a half-witch, half-mortal while living with her aunts. The series is much darker than Sabrina the Teenage Witch, delving deeper into dark goth horror aesthetics and the supernatural — making it visually much. more like Agatha All Along.

4. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Photo: AMC Studios) AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is just one season in — season two is expected in 2025 — but makes for another good witchy watch for fans of Agatha All Along. The series follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding who learns that she's the heiress to a family of powerful witches who just so happen to be haunted by a sinister spirit, Lasher. The series, in the course of telling the history of the Mayfair Witches, delves into some of the history of witches and the persecution of them which are themes we've already seen light nods to in Agatha All Along.

5. American Horror Story: Coven (Photo: FX) You really can't have a list of witchy watches without American Horror Story: Coven if for one simple reason: it features Patti LuPone. The third season of American Horror Story overall, it's considered by many to be one of the series' best and follows a coven of witches descended from Salem. The series frequently features flashbacks through different points in history, especially during the Salem witch trials in 1692. Also notable about Coven — and part of what makes it a good watch alongside Agatha All Along beyond just Patti LuPone — is that Coven sees the witches undergo a trial called the Seven Wonders in order to determine who will be the new Supreme or leader of the coven and most powerful witch. While not exactly the same, the idea of witches undergoing trials for power is reminiscent of the Witches' Road.

6. The Magicians Magic, a fantasy setting, spells and an adventure are all major elements of The Magicians which debuted in 2009 and aired for five seasons on SYFY and while it's not exactly witchcraft, we think it. makes for a lovely complement to Agatha All Along. Based on Lev Grossman's novel of the same name, The Magicians follows Quentin Coldwater, who is enrolled at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy where he aims to be trained as a magician. There, he discovers that the world of magic form his favorite childhood books is real and also is a threat to humanity while his friend Julia is denied entry and ends up looking for magic elsewhere.