Deadpool Creator Casts Doubt on New Ryan Reynolds Project Rumor

Just when fans thought they had insider knowledge about the Merc with a Mouth’s next cinematic adventure, a key figure has stepped in to correct the record. Rob Liefeld, the outspoken co-creator of Deadpool, has publicly refuted claims that Ryan Reynolds is currently developing a new project featuring the irreverent superhero. The clarification came after social media buzz suggested Reynolds had revealed to Time magazine that he was writing a new Deadpool installment. This latest development adds another twist to the ongoing saga of Deadpool’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which firmly established the character within Disney’s superhero ecosystem. The confusion shows how easily speculation about beloved franchises can spread online, particularly when involving a character whose cinematic future remains a hot topic among comic book movie enthusiasts.

Liefeld responded directly to a post from the Deadpool Updates account on X (formerly Twitter), which had claimed Reynolds was crafting a new film starring the character. “Gentle reminder that he is writing a movie called Boy Band,” Liefeld clarified, effectively pouring cold water on the excitement that had begun brewing among fans.

The misunderstanding appears to stem from Reynolds’ actual comments in the Time interview, where he mentioned, “I’m writing a little something right now. It’s an ensemble.” While this statement was vague, it was quickly interpreted by some as confirmation of Deadpool’s next appearance, when in reality, Reynolds was seemingly referring to an entirely different project.

This public correction is particularly noteworthy given Liefeld’s recent history with Marvel Studios. The comic creator has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the company, recently vowing never to work with Marvel again after what he described as poor treatment. In a February edition of his Robservations podcast, Liefeld expressed frustration about being excluded from the Deadpool & Wolverine after-party at its New York premiere and feeling disrespected by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Liefeld has not minced words about his feelings toward Feige, even calling for the executive’s removal following the box office performance of Captain America: Brave New World, which experienced a massive drop in its second weekend. “Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent,” Liefeld bluntly stated on social media.

As for Reynolds himself, the actor has addressed questions about Deadpool’s MCU future in the Time interview that sparked the confusion. While open to the possibility of appearing in upcoming Marvel event films like Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, or the anticipated X-Men reboot, Reynolds expressed reservations about integrating Deadpool too deeply into these established teams.

“If he becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we’re at the end. That’s wish fulfillment, and we can’t give him that,” Reynolds explained, suggesting he believes maintaining Deadpool’s outsider status is essential to the character’s appeal.

While fans eagerly await news about when and where Deadpool might next appear in the MCU, those hoping to see Reynolds don the red suit again will need to be patient as Marvel Studios continues plotting its next phases of storytelling.