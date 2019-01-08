‘Vice’ Director Adam McKay Says There’s Been Some Discussion About A ‘Silver Surfer’ Movie

Is an Adam McKay-helmed Silver Surfer movie actually on its way? Here’s what he had to say about the project on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/38abB1FtJo — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 8, 2019

It’s but a matter of time before the live-action rights of characters from the lore of the X-Men and Fantastic Four return to Marvel Studios. For one acclaimed director, it’s an exciting time for the House of Mouse and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

On the red carpet for the 76th Golden Globes this weekend, Vice director Adam McKay reiterated his excitement about potentially shooting a movie featuring Norrin Radd, the Silver Surfer himself, for Feige and company. Speaking with MTV News, McKay confirmed that there has, in fact, been discussions about the property.

“There actually has been some discussion about Silver Surfer,” McKay reveals. “My agent certainly woke up. They were excited. We’re in the middle of, you know, backing Vice right now but, who knows, in a couple months it could pop up. I really am excited by that idea so we’ll see what happens.”

The feelings seem mutual. Though Feige had mentioned the studio hasn’t talked to McKay, the producer implied he’d enjoy working with the filmmaker again in some capacity.

“I’ve not gotten a call, but I’ve seen Adam tonight and at a number of these awards and he is not only, as everybody knows, an incredibly smart guy, he is a honest to goodness fan,” Feige said. “And, you know, he did a lot of sort of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film, and have you seen Vice? Little cameo. Little Galactus cameo that we helped him get. So I look forward to speaking with him more.”

It should be noted that Feige has traditionally been super coy about the inner workings of Marvel Studios. In the event of the impending Fox acquisition, Marvel still isn’t technically allowed to develop properties using X-Men and Fantastic Four characters.

Norrin Radd/Silver Surfer, of course, is part of the Fantastic Four mythos, having debuted in The Fantastic Four #48 as created by the king himself, the late great Jack Kirby. With three Fantastic Four movies having been released in theaters, introducing fans to the universe through more minor and less-known means might prove beneficial for Marvel Studios. While Silver Surfer is often times best known as a herald of the planet-devouring Galactus — who, coincidentally enough, made a cameo appearance in McKay’s Vice — the cosmic surfboard-riding hero should have enough clout to be a box office success for Disney.

A busy year awaits Marvel Studios as the outfit has three theatrical releases schedule, including Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.