Adam Savage Builds Star-Lord’s Costume

Adam Savage, best known as one of the original faces of the Mythbusters franchise, went geeky on his One Day Builds series, with a look at how to design up a 3d-printed Star-Lord costume from the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. In the video, Savage is joined by fabricator Kayte Sabicer for the build of his Star-Lord for Silicon Valley Comic Con. The two of them split up and tackle the various parts of the costume, from the iconic helmet to sci-fi blasters and all the hard and soft parts in between. You can check the video out above.

The high quality of the prop recreations is pretty stunning even if — as he himself notes — Savage’s high forehead and wild hair is likely a giveaway to fans who see him walking around the convention. The attention to detail is pretty great as they put together an Orb for the Power Stone as well — and that attention to detail comes at a cost in terms of time spent on the build. This one comes right down to the wire in terms of Savage’s deadline.

Prior builds in this series have included monsters, robots, and an Iron Man costume that looked almost as good as the Star-Lord one.

After having appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy will likely be taking some time off to recuperate from being mostly evaporated for five years, and for having finally played an integral role in the plot to take down Thanos — the whole team’s ostensible raison d’etre. The team will reconvene — theoretically to search out Gamora, since after the death of the version who was a member of the Guardians, an earlier version was plucked from the timeline and turned up missing in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. That adventure will take place in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, likely to be released in 2022. The film cannot go into production until James Gunn has completed work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.

