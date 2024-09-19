Agatha All Along: Who Is Jennifer Kale?

Agatha All Along is finally here, bringing the MCU not only back to Westview but taking viewers deeper than ever into Marvel's magic side with the eagerly anticipated series not only bringing back Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, but also introducing a host of new characters as well as the rag tag coven Agatha forms heads down the Witches' Road. But while some of the witches that Agatha has assembled may be familiar to comics readers, there is one that stands out as not only a fan-favorite, but one that has the potential to have some interesting connections to the larger MCU: Jennifer Kale.

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along beyond this point!

In the second episode of Agatha All Along, fans are introduced to Jennifer Kale, played by Sasheer Zamata. In the series, Jennifer is the owner of a beauty and lifestyle brand and is also revealed to be a witch who was bound — meaning that she no longer has access to her magic. For Agatha's purposes in her coven, she's the "potions witch" and has extensive knowledge of herbs and compounds that make what is, for many witches, a powerful tool in their arsenal. She's also very fashionable and it's clear right away she isn't going to take much of Agatha's manipulations, though she ends up joining the coven to walk the Witches' Road in the hope of getting her own power back.

Jennifer Kale, By the (Comic) Book

In comics, Jennifer is a bit different. Firmly rooted in Marvel horror, created by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler Jennifer first appeared in Adventure Into Fear #11 in December 1972. Jennifer is a sorceress and part of the Cult of Zhered-Na and, at various points in her history has been part of the Legion of Night, The Command, and the Midnight Sons. In the comics, Jennifer has been an ally of Man-Thing, having developed a psychic link with him after Man-Thing saved her from a demon and the pair even went on numerous adventures that saw them face off with demons.

In comics, Jennifer has also notably had some interesting team ups, including a team up with Man-Thing, Doctor Strange, and even Spider-Man. She even ended up in Weirdworld at one point and in a relationship with Deadpool. Jennifer also happens to be cousins with both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, aka the first two Ghost Riders.

What Does This Mean For the MCU?

Now, if you've been keeping track, Jennifer has comic connections to a few of characters who already have a presence in the MCU — notably Man-Thing, who we last saw in Werewolf by Night, and Doctor Strange. With the character finally making her own MCU debut in Agatha All Along, which itself is expanding Marvel's magic and horror corner of things, this could open the door for larger connections when it comes to Marvel's mystical side — and it could be the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to bringing the Midnight Sons fully into play. Both Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing are members of Midnight Sons in the comics, and we've already noted Jennifer's connection to Man-Thing, and her connection to two Ghost Riders, who have also been part of the Midnight Sons. If Agatha All Along does finally give fans the Mephisto of it all that they theorized endlessly over during WandaVision, Jennifer's canonical ties to various mystical members of the fan-favorite team who has notably dealt with Mephisto as a foe serves as a perfect bridge.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.