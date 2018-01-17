An ‘Agent Carter’ Reunion Happened on ‘Kevin Probably Saves the World’

Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas staged a stealthy Agent Carter reunion.

Butters and Fazekas brought Agent Carter to ABC. The network canceled the series after two seasons. Butters and Fazekas have remained close to many of the Agent Carter actors. As such, they brought the stars in for a special scene in their new series Kevin Probably Saves the World.

“‘Agent Carter’ had such a special place in our hearts,” Butters tells Variety. “It was so much fun. We got to do the show that we wanted to do. I’m super proud of that show, and I think everybody that was involved in it feels the same way.”

The scene takes place in the episode “Caught White-Handed.” In the episode, Tyler (Dustin Ybarra) goes into a fantasy moment in the kitchen at work. Some of the food starts to talk to him and their voices should be familiar to Agents Carter fans.

“Everyone is all over the world, everyone has different jobs, and this is something that is really easy to do,” says Fazekas. “Even if you’re working, even if you’re somewhere halfway across the globe, you can go to some facility, record a couple of lines and leave. It’s not a big commitment, so that’s sort of also what made it ideal.”James D’Arcy (Jarvis on Agents Carter) voices a pat of butter on an English muffin. Enver Gjokaj (Daniel Sousa) voices a milk carton. Wynn Everett (Whitney Frost) voices a pancake.

“They all share our appreciation for the ridiculous, and I think that was helpful,” Butters says.

As for Agent Carter, Fazekas believes the actors would still be up for it.

“I also think that if we told them tomorrow that they were going to let us do an Agent Carter mini-series, they would all sign up for it,” she says.

Right now, they’re focused on their current project.

“Personally I feel like I have so much fun working on the show and working with our writers and coming up with these storylines. We’re all getting something from just producing the show, and I think that goes into the stories that we tell,” Butters says. “It is the world I want to live in, and so we are projecting that. We’re putting out into the world what we want to see.”