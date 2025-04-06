Did Daredevil: Born Again Just Confirm the Young Avengers Are Assembling?

Daredevil: Born Again has been dropping some Easter eggs regarding different characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that The Man Without Fear is officially canon in the larger universe. In an early episode, while Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) is running for mayor on an anti-vigilante platform, he references “a man who dresses in a spider outfit;” a clear nod to the other famous New York vigilante, Spider-Man. As of the seventh and most recent episode of Daredevil: Born Again, there has only been one guest appearance from a non-Daredevil related existing MCU character: Yusuf Khan, father to Miss Marvel aka Kamala Khan. Mr. Khan appears in Episode 5, “With Interest,” as the assistant bank manager helping Matt Murdock when a robbery breaks out. However, before Matt and Mr. Khan get caught in the middle of the erupting chaos, Mr. Khan mentions that his daughter, Kamala, is “visiting friends in California.”

Though this is a reference to the end of The Marvels, there is a bigger significance to California when it comes to the popular superhero team, the Young Avengers.

Live-Action Young Avengers Has Been a Marvel Fan Dream

Kamala Khan appears to be the Nick Fury of the Young Avengers, recruiting a team of her own of teenage heroes to combat threats with their special powers. As fans may recall, one of the final scenes in The Marvels revealed Kamala paying a visit to Kate Bishop, confirming her intentions to start a team.

A longtime member of the Young Avengers, Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, also has ties to California. In the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Kate is born and raised in New York City, where the series also takes place. However, in Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye comic series, Kate and Clint Barton (the original Hawkeye) have a falling out, leading Kate to pack up with Lucky the Pizza Dog, and head for the West Coast to make it as a hero in her own right. If the MCU follows that comic storyline, which heavily inspired the Hawkeye Disney+ series, then it would not be a surprise to see Kate Bishop popping up in California.

Cassie Lang, Scott Lang/Ant Man’s daughter, also lives in California, making it likely that she and Kamala would encounter one another. It’s noteworthy that both Ms. Marvel and Stature (Cassie) are important members of the Young Avengers

With three of the Young Avengers connected to California, there are two more than could possibly tie in as well. In the comics, one of the leaders of the Young Avengers is Billy Kaplan/Wiccan–the son of the Scarlet Witch. Billy was introduced in the MCU as a child in the Disney+ series, WandaVision, but returned as a teenager in Agatha All Along, showcasing his impressive skill set that makes him one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel Universe.

Though Agatha All Along takes place in New Jersey, the series ends with Agatha and Billy setting out to locate Billy’s twin brother, Tommy. Neither Agatha nor Billy give any indication that they know where Tommy is located, but it is possible that Tommy could also be in California. If so, Billy and Tommy–both of whom are part of the Young Avengers–could find themselves teaming up with the girls, and all converging on the same place.

Alternatively, New Jersey is also Kamala Khan’s home. If Tommy is also located in New Jersey where Billy and Agatha are, they two could conceivably meet Kamala that way, rounding out a team that consists of Wiccan, Speed (Tommy), Stature, Miss Marvel, and Hawkeye.

After the subtle mention in Daredevil: Born Again, it seems all the more likely that the Young Avengers will be forming sooner than later, bringing a fan-favorite team to life. Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed a Young Avengers project with any kind of announcement, but by as many seeds as they have in recent projects they’ve essentially revealed their intentions to bring this fan-favorite team to life in some way.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again premieres new episodes on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET.