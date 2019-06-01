Agents of SHIELD Recap with Spoilers: Deke Makes His Long-Awaited Return in “Code Yellow”

At long last, Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward) has returned to Agents of SHIELD in one of the show’s most campy episodes yet. Here’s what happened on tonight’s episode of Agents of SHIELD, “Code Yellow.” Full disclosure: spoilers up ahead!

When we first see Deke, we see that he’s suddenly become a tech mogul. Using his time and technology from the future, he’s turned the Framework into a virtual reality game. It’s during this time at the start-up we also meet Deke’s new Instagram influence girlfriend Sequoia, played by none other than Agents of SHIELD co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen. As fate would have it, Sarge (Clark Gregg) and his company manage to track down Deke and it’s revealed they’re seemingly hunting down people in the timeline that aren’t supposed to be there, leading SHIELD to arrive and rescue him.

Elsewhere, Dr. Benson (Barry Shabaka Henley) is examining one of the bodies that Sarge and his team killed and they uncover this demon, bat-like thing inside. Not killing it fully, the alien flies around before embedding itself in Agent Keller, something that ends up leading to the character’s untimely death. After these bat-infested bodies are stabbed or killed, they have this unique black crystal rapidly expand from their skin, though no explanation is provided for it.

Despite its heavy tones, this entire episode felt really light and campy, including many references to Deke’s favorite fruit: the lemon. It’s the second week in a row where the show feels like it’s completely self-aware and because of that, it comes across more genuine and relatable. Though starting off a bit slow, the last two episodes are exactly what Agents of SHIELD needed to be to keep the show fresh in its sixth season.

It should be noted that this episode serves as the Agents of SHIELD directorial debut of visual effects guru Mark Kolpack.

Other tidbits from tonight’s episode:

After the fight at Deke’s startup, Sarge’s team kidnaps Agent May and they take her somewhere.

At the beginning of the episode — obviously before his death, Keller tries telling Mack about his relationship with Yo-Yo, but Mack doesn’t want to hear it.

The episode ends with a hilarious sequence of Sequoia’s “Instagram” stories and its just as delightful as it seems.

Nobody on Kitson appeared in tonight’s episode.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things SHIELD!

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.