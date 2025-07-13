Chris Hemsworth’s New Avengers: Doomsday Update Will Surprise Marvel Fans

Production is currently underway on Marvel Studios’ next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, and one of its stars is spilling some secrets. Chris Hemsworth, who will make his thunderous return as Thor in Doomsday, recently revealed a key detail about one of the most intriguing MCU locations established since Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express about filming, Hemsworth appears to have revealed that the latest Avengers film will be returning to Scotland. Which means no New Asgard in Doomsday. The star told the outlet that while he enjoyed filming in Saint Abbs in Scotland, which doubled as Tønsberg, Norway previously, it doesn’t appear as though it’ll be happening with Avengers: Doomsday.

“Filming The Avengers in Scotland was a really cool experience. It doesn’t look like we are coming back for Doomsday. But I’d love to not only visit there again, but to film and do more work in the country. The people are amazing.” He continued by saying, “There is something majestic about the Highlands, I’d love to do another movie there one day. It’s just a place made for an iconic battle scene. The backdrop is just stunning.”

In the films, of course, Saint Abbs in Scotland, which is a small fishing village, has served as the home of New Asgard under the rule of Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie. While we know that Hemsworth is confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, along with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, there are still plenty of characters that are up in the air, including King Valkyrie. Thompson’s King Valkyrie was last seen in Thor: Love & Thunder, and it’s unclear if she’s one of the many characters still to be unveiled as part of the remainder of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast list.

It’s also of note that Avengers: Doomsday has a major cast, and with it, plenty of locations that need to be featured in a short amount of time. With the inclusion of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four on top of the Avengers — both the Avengers and the New Avengers – the film is already bound to feature plenty of iconic locations as it is. Reports have already suggested Marvel Studios paid a pretty price to the British Royal Family in order to film scenes on location at Windsor Great Park this summer. A report suggests one of the properties featured on this location is none other than a Defender’s house, although that has not yet been confirmed.

While New Asgard may not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a fifth Thor film. Rumors have suggested that, should the movie come to fruition, it’s likely to do so without Hemsworth’s Thor and without director Taika Waititi.

Avengers: Doomsday, which is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, stars Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Letitia Wright (Shuri), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). Making their Avengers debut will be the cast of the Fantastic Four which includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Avengers: Doomsday is now in production. The film is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow on December 17, 2027.