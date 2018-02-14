‘Agents of SHIELD’ Brings Back Classic Villain

When Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns from hiatus next month, it’ll bring a certain reformed villain along for the ride.

In the 11th episode of Season 5, the team will finally return to the present day with the hopes of saving the world, and many familiar faces will be part of the welcoming party. The synopsis for the episode reveals Carl ‘Crusher’ Creel AKA the Absorbing Man will appear once again, with Brian Patrick Wade reprising the role.

He’ll be joined by other returning faces such as Catherine Dent as General Hale, and Brianna Venskus as Agent Piper.

The episode will also see the debut of Dove Cameron as Ruby, Hale’s daughter, and a surprising appearance from Patrick Warburton as General Stoner.

Check out the synopsis for the new episode below:

A S.H.I.E.L.D. AGENT’S LIFE IS CHANGED FOREVER, ON ABC’S ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Dove Cameron Guest Stars as Ruby

Patrick Warburton Guest Stars as General Stoner

“All the Comforts of Home” – Coulson and team set out to rewrite the course of humanity’s fate, but they’re unaware that their efforts will dramatically change one S.H.I.E.L.D agent’s life, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” FRIDAY, MARCH 2 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

Guest starring are Jeff Ward as Deke, Catherine Dent as General Hale, Dove Cameron as Ruby, Brian Patrick Wade as Carl Creel, Briana Venskus as Agent Piper, Shontae Saldana as Candice Lee, Antonio Aaron as Officer Kennedy, Stewart Skelton as Chief Wellins, Patrick Warburton as General Stoner, Joel David Moore as Noah, Josh Fingerhut as bartender and Amy Tolsky as woman.

“All the Comforts of Home” was written by Drew Z. Greenberg and directed by Kate Woods.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on Friday, March 2nd.