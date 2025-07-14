Fortnite Leak Could Hint at a Fantastic Four Freebie

It looks like Marvel fans might have a new Fortnite collaboration to look forward to soon. According to Fortnite leakers @SamLeakss and @ShiinaBR, a new collaboration car will be added to the game for free this week. While Epic Games has not revealed what the car will be, SamLeakss notes that it will have “4 unique decals.” This has fueled speculation that Fortnite players will get a Fantasticar based on the design that appears in Fantastic Four: First Steps. If that does end up being the case, Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing shouldn’t be too far behind.

The members of the Fantastic Four have yet to appear in Fortnite in any capacity. The closest thing players have seen thus far is Spider-Man’s Future Foundation design. Given the close relationship between Disney and Epic Games, some kind of collaboration to tie in with Fantastic Four: First Steps seems like a guarantee. The game added new content based on Thunderbolts* back in April, and it would be hard to imagine not seeing something similar for Fantastic Four, which is arguably getting a much bigger push in terms of promotion.

While we don’t know for certain whether the Fantastic Four will arrive in Fortnite, the game seems like the one big thing missing from the current list of promotions; the characters have been popping up just about everywhere in the lead up to First Steps. Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben are currently appearing on cereal boxes, there are special Pop Tarts with Fantastic Four designs printed on them, and there’s a themed pizza promotion at Little Caesar’s. On top of all that, Marvel Rivals will have some new skins for the characters inspired by their MCU designs. It seems like a while since we saw this big of an effort to make the general public aware of a Marvel Studios film.

If Fortnite really does get skins based on the Fantastic Four, hopefully the game takes advantage of the rich history of the characters. The MCU costumes are a must, but it would be nice to see additional options, most notably Future Foundation designs to go with the previously mentioned one for Spider-Man. Epic Games could also look at some of the options that have been made available in Marvel Rivals, like Reed’s Maker costume, or the Malice design for Sue.

With Fantastic Four: First Steps set to arrive in theaters on July 24th, we should have some answers about a potential Fortnite collaboration soon. A free car based on the movie would be a great way to start things out, before making skins available a little closer to the movie itself. Fans of the MCU will have to wait a little bit longer to see how things play out, but we can definitely count on more if this free car leak proves to be accurate!

