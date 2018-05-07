‘Agents of SHIELD’ Name Drops SPOILER

At one point in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one could get by with saying that the movies and television shows were all connected.

Agents of SHIELD suffered severe repercussions stemming from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and nearly all of the Netflix shows like Daredevil or Jessica Jones would reference “The Incident,” the alien invasion that happened in The Avengers.

The crossovers shared between movies and television has since thinned out. Thankfully now, the TV side of the universe has made one of the biggest name drops we’ve heard in a while.

Spoilers ahead for both Agents of SHIELD and Avengers: Infinity War. You’ve been warned.

On tonight’s episode of Agents of SHIELD, the show made the ultimate connection to Avengers: Infinity War — they name dropped Thanos the Mad Titan.

Talbot was discussing with Qovas and a member of the House of Kasius — a prominent family within the Kree Empire — when the elder Kasius told Talbot that Earth was under attack by Thanos. Kasius went on to explain Thanos’ immense powers to Talbot.

Wanting to get back and save Earth, Talbot proceeded to approach both Phil Coulson and General Hale and tell them of Thanos’ attack on Earth. Talbot explains to Coulson and Hale that the Kree are aware of a large supply under the crust of the Earth.

If Talbot gets access to that additional gravitonium, he thinks it would boost his budding gravity-based powers, which in turn could give the group a chance at stopping Thanos — or any other attack that Earth might find itself in.

This season — the fifth in existence — of Agents of SHIELD started off with the team in space. Not only did they travel across space, they also managed to travel through time in an effort to save Earth from its destruction.

With the group spending much of their this season among the cosmos, it almost seemed but a matter of time the show would reference a big character like Thanos, who’s been busy destroying half of the universe.

While Tony Caine (Jake Busey) mentioned “the stuff happening in New York” in last week’s episode, this is the first official crossover of sorts that Agents of SHIELD has had with Avengers: Infinity War.

