‘Agents of SHIELD’ Stars Assemble At ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

The world premiere of Captain Marvel is now underway and ahead of the silver screen debut of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the red carpet was a who’s who of those involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That includes the cast of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. In support of their in-universe colleagues and Agents of SHIELD co-star Clark Gregg — whose Phil Coulson appears in Captain Marvel — SHIELD stars Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, and Jeff Ward took the red carpet in their finest attire.

Though she wasn’t a part of the main SHIELD photo op, Natalia Cordova-Buckley was spotted elsewhere on the red carpet, presumably making Iain De Caestecker the lone Agents of SHIELD regular not at tonight’s premiere.

While Coulson lives on in Captain Marvel, Bennet previously teasesd that the character is really dead in the current timeline — a fact seemingly complicated by the inclusion of Gregg in the season six teaser trailer released last month.

“In my mind, she has a bit more of a peace to her,” said Bennet. “There is obviously the mourning of Coulson, but she’s also been through it all and she is genuinely stronger from it. She is not dealing with things as she has in the past. She has fully accepted her trauma and is moving forward in the most healthy way, for the first time.”

According to Gregg himself, the character’s he’s playing this season isn’t Coulson — leading fans to believe the character might end up being a Skrull.

Season Six debuts this May while Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame of April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Where do you think the agents are going to find themselves this May? What season of Agents of SHIELD has been your favorite so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things AoS!

