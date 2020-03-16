Agents of SHIELD Stars Quietly Lobby ABC for Early Release of Final Season

At some point in the coming months, Agents of SHIELD is expected to hit ABC. If it’s anything like last year, the show will be crammed into a Friday-night summer slot as the network watches the show fall by the wayside. With a good number of Americans self-quarantining among the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s now been a renewed campaign attempting to get ABC to release the series early so that fans can watch it while cooped up in their houses. Saturday night, one dedicated Agents of SHIELD fans tweeted ABC in hopes of convincing them stealth drop the season. The tweet was subsequently retweeted by Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet.

“I’m just saying @abc, since we are all in self-quarantine, maybe you could drop us the final season of Agents of Shield a little early,” Chris Panico writes. “Can’t hurt to ask!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m just saying @abc, since we are all in self-quarantine, maybe you could drop us the final season of Agents of Shield a little early. 🤷🏻‍♂️😃 Can’t hurt to ask! @clarkgregg @chloebennet @MingNa @YOSOYCORDOVA pic.twitter.com/LoZUHQrE9Y — Chris Panico (@chris_panico) March 14, 2020

Though we know Gregg’s LMD Phil Coulson and Bennet’s Daisy Johnson have found themselves displaced in time, little else has been revealed about the last season of the hit ABC show. Last October, SHIELD producers Jeffrey Bell and Jed Whedon teased an explosive conclusion to the long-running show.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line in October.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon said, adding, “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Marvel Television’s slate of programming is set to end after Agents of SHIELD and Helstrom hit ABC and Hulu, respectively, later this year. As of last fall, the studio was transferred into the control of Kevin Feige and has subsequently rebranded as Marvel Television Studios. Neither series has yet to receive a release date from its respective platform.

What big surprises do you think are in store for Agents of SHIELD Season Seven? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!