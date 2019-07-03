Agents of SHIELD Stars Gabriel Luna and Henry Simmons Have Hilarious Action Comedy Idea

Agents of SHIELD star, Henry Simmons (Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday, and many of his Marvel co-stars took to the Internet to honor his special day. One such friend was Gabriel Luna, who is best known for playing Ghost Rider on the series. In the birthday post, Luna revealed that he and Simmons came up with a silly show pitch that we totally wish was real.

My middle name is Isaac. Henry’s is Oswald. We came up with a pitch for a buddy action comedy called “Ike and Oz”. We own a ice cream shop by day, crimefighters by night. I think we chose an Ice Cream shop simply to get free ice cream. HBD Oz! Love you brother. @AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/TrsX6job4o — Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) July 2, 2019

Honestly, we’d watch the heck out of that! Many fans agreed, commenting on the post with their own takes on the idea:

“Put those baddies in the freezer,” @CAPTAlN_MARVEL wrote.

“I would watch that show every week,” @RandomPenguin added.

“This is so wholesome and sweet,” @stanquake replied.

“Taking out crime in a single scoop,” @kurtisf95 joked.

Luna hasn’t been seen on Agents of SHIELD as Ghost Rider since the series’ fourth season finale back in 2017, but the actor will be reprising the role for un upcoming Hulu series about the character. In addition to rejoining Marvel, Luna is also one of the stars of the upcoming film, Terminator: Dark Fate. The actor has been keeping fans updated about the film, most recently sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Happy Birthday, Henry Simmons!

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.