Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Celebrates Being a Jeopardy Answer (Again!)

No matter how famous people get, there’s always one thrill that seems to continue to excite celebrities: being a question or answer on the long-running game show, Jeopardy!. For the second time in two months, Ming-Na Wen has been mentioned on the show, and the actor is just as excited as she was back in April. Best known for voicing Mulan and playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, there are plenty of trivia questions that could be centered on the actor.

Apparently, my name is featured on jeopardy again!! I’m a special clue. Twice in one year? Is that a record?!!! WOW!

Watch tonight’s episode! 7:30pm ET https://t.co/5ainO32f2z — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) June 6, 2019

A fan replied to the tweet, sharing the question that featured Wen:

This is pretty different from April’s question, which was, “Before ER & Agents of SHIELD, Ming-Na Wen kicked butt as Chun-Li in the film version of this battle game.” The answer, of course, was Street Fighter. Believe it or not, this wasn’t the first time Agents of SHIELD was mentioned in a Jeopardy! question. Back in 2016, the category “TV Shows By Character” saw the question, “Agents Melinda May, Director Phil Coulson.” Alex Trebek clearly loves Wen!

Being mentioned on Jeopardy! isn’t the most exciting thing to happen to Wen in 2019. Last month, it was announced that the actor was one of the latest Disney Legends, which is an honor awarded to a group of creatives who have made an impact on the company. Other new members include Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, and Hans Zimmer. Read Wen’s celebratory tweet here.

In addition to Wen, Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.