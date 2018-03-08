‘Agents of SHIELD’ 100th Episode: “The Real Deal” Sneak Peek Released

Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview for the 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The upcoming episode is entitled “The Real Deal” and in the milestone episode, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) finally reveals the mysterious deal he made with Ghost Rider, which will impact everyone on the S.H.I.E.L.D. team. Now, in this new sneak peek, we also discover that the explosion of the beacon in the last episode may have an implication far worse than initially believed. Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) reveals that there is now forest inexplicably underneath them, but even worse than that, it may have blown a whole in space and time and may have begun the end of the world. You can check out the sneak peek in the video above.

The episode will also see the return of various challenges and foes the team has faced over the past five years. Debuting in 2013, the series follows the adventures of fan-favorite Coulson following his apparent death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gregg recently teased that fans will see the culmination of everything we’ve seen thus far in the show’s fifth season which recently saw them return from a very bleak future, but will also have a little something for fans who have been around since the beginning.

“There’s been a big scary dagger of fate hanging over Coulson’s head all season and we’re going to find out the nature of that and what it means going forward,” Gregg confessed. “That in itself would be enough drama for a 100th episode, but on top of that, we have an incredible device the writers have come up with where some characters from the past will appear.”

Some of those characters may include Hive and Lash, both of whom were shown in a previous promo for the episode and whose appearance will really make “The Real Deal” an episode fans will not want to miss.

The 100th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD premieres Friday, March 9th on ABC.

