‘Agents of SHIELD’: “The Honeymoon” Preview Released

Marvel Television and ABC have released a preview of next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, titled “The Honeymoon.”

The episode preview suggests a big episode for Ruby (Dove Cameron), the genetically-designed would-be heir to the Hydra’s leadership. Ruby finds herself at odds with her mother, General Hale (Catherin Dent), who wants to turn Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett) into the “destroyer of worlds” instead of Ruby. The preview shows Ruby assaulting her mother, then going out after Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) only to come face-to-face with Quake.

The episode synopsis for “The Honeymoon” reads “While an agent’s life hangs in the balance, Fitz, Simmons and Yo-Yo attempt to neutralize a weapon that could play a role in Earth’s destruction…”

The episode may get its title because this excursion will be what passes as a honeymoon for newlyweds Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge). The two finally got married in the 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD, but haven’t had much time for martial blitz since then, especially since Fitz’s dark side, the Doctor, resurfaced and forcibly removed Quake’s power inhibitor from her body. Fitz has been a prisoner ever since, but Simmons and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) conspired to free him and leave the Lighthouse bunker.

The 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD also revealed that Deke (Jeff Ward) is Fitz and Simmons’ grandson from the future, a moment that the show’s producers were particularly proud of.

“What we like about the way we did it is it’s fun right now for the fans to know, but the characters don’t, because that will inform how everything is viewed,” executive producer Jeff Bell said. “Our characters can go about being completely oblivious. It’s the same as if there was a bomb under the seat and the audience knew but the characters didn’t. It brings a richness and texture and complexity to scenes that might seem fairly mundane.”

“And also, by confirming that Deke is related to Fitz and Simmons, fans of that relationship not only are rewarded by seeing their wedding but by the promise that their legacy continues,” added executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.