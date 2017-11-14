‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Season 5 Premiere Synopsis Released

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returning to television in just a few weeks, ABC has released the official synopsis for the two-part fifth season premiere “Orientation.”

The show’s season four finale saw Coulson and most of the team abducted from a diner and taken to space and, according to the synopsis, space is where the new season picks up. You can read the synopsis for “Orientation (Part One)” and “Orientation (Part Two)” below.

COULSON AND THE TEAM ARE LOST IN SPACE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF ABC’S ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.’ “Orientation (Part One)”/”Orientation (Part Two)”

– Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come, when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its highly anticipated fifth season with a special two-hour premiere, FRIDAY, DEC. 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez. Guest starring in “Orientation (Part One)” are Jeff Ward as Deke, Joel Stoffer as Enoch, Jordan Preston as driver, Peter Hulne as Jerry, John Wusah as young soldier, Deniz Akdeniz as Virgil, Nathin Butler as Jones and Derek Mears as captain.

While the synopsis doesn’t explicitly mention an alien threat, from the looks of teasers and sneak peek clips for the upcoming premiere, aliens are definitely part of the situation. Not only do the Kree play big part this season but Coulson and the team are simply trying to stay alive from a much more vicious-looking alien threat, a threat that may or may not be The Brood.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Friday, December 1st at 8/7c on ABC.