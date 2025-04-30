Marvel Confirms One Thunderbolts* Star Has Already Filmed Something for Avengers: Doomsday

As Avengers: Doomsday revs up principal photography, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has already shot something for the upcoming team-up film. During a press conference for the Thunderbolts* premiere (via GamesRadar+), the Marvel Studios president remarked that Doomsday officially began production on Monday, April 28th. Pugh feigned surprise at Feige’s comments, as she’s filmed some material for Doomsday. Feige clarified that Pugh’s work on the ensemble feature was “pre-photography,” which Pugh took as a great honor.

“We officially start on [April 28],” Feige noted. “Officially?” Pugh commented, before Feige added, “That was a pre-photography day that you did.”

“I feel so lucky,” Pugh joked.

Marvel Studios announced the Avengers: Doomsday cast during a livestream event that took place in late March, capping the event off with confirmation that production had started. Despite that, Feige recently revealed that “day one” on the film wasn’t until late April. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo commemorated the beginning of production by sharing a behind-the-scenes image of Robert Downey Jr.’s set chair.

Pugh is just one member of the Thunderbolts* cast set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The film took on a greater sense of importance in the Multiverse Saga after the livestream event, as it was also confirmed Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman are returning.

Avengers: Doomsday is clearly juggling a lot of actors, which can be a logistical nightmare when it comes to scheduling. As the Russos prepared to roll cameras, Pugh had obligations for Thunderbolts* (such as the aforementioned press conference). One way to work around those issues is to bring certain people in early to shoot things on “pre-photography days” to get a jump start on what’s needed. Pugh clearly can’t be in two places at once; it sounds like she shot footage for Doomsday in late March before embarking on the Thunderbolts* promotional tour. In all likelihood, she will rejoin the Doomsday crew at a later date to film the rest of her scenes.

Based on Feige’s comments, Pugh’s only done one day for Doomsday so far. It will be interesting to see how big her role is in the Avengers film. The Thunderbolts are just one superhero team featured in the movie, as there are also members of Earth’s Mightiest and the old X-Men crew appearing. Given the sheer number of characters in the film, some will likely draw the short straw. Hopefully, Pugh’s Yelena doesn’t get shortchanged. In the early Thunderbolts* reviews, she’s frequently been cited as a standout, and it would be poignant to see Yelena follow her late sister’s footsteps as main figure on the Avengers. Pugh is one of the brightest stars Marvel has at its disposal, and the Russos should take advantage of that.