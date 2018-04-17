‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 5 Has Wrapped Production

Production on the fifth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has officially wrapped.

Chloe Bennet announced that the SHIELD team is done for the season, and noted what a marathon is was to shoot this season for more than nine months straight due to it being released later than usual in the year and without an extended midseason break.

“Yesterday we wrapped @AgentsofSHIELD season 5 in truly the most epic way,” Bennet tweeted. “What. A. Season. 9.5 months of shooting is like sprinting a marathon y’all, but we’re DONE! I need a week long nap now.”

Bennet’s co-star, Ming-Na Wen, also celebrating the end of production on season five by sharing some photos from the wrap party.

“A wonderful blessing to be part of the incredible family that is Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” Wen wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to each and everyone involved. This includes all our family who deal with us being away from home many many hours each week!”

Is this the end of the season, or the end of Agents of SHIELD for good? ABC still hasn’t announced whether the show will return for a sixth season, though in January, the head of ABC, Channing Dungey, stated that she was “cautiously optimistic” about Agents of SHIELD‘s chances.

“The creative this season, I honestly think, has been the strongest its ever been,” Dungey said during the TCA press tour. “We’ve been really excited about what the producers have been talking about for the second half of the season. I’m really looking forward to hearing them come in and talk about what their ideas would be for season 6, so we can make a better determination about whether we’re going to order another season or not.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Friday at 9 pm ET on ABC.