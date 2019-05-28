Agents Of SHIELD Season 6 Reveals First Look At Anthony Michael Hall And Sherri Saum’s Characters

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has embraced the future and the far reaches of space and will welcome even more new characters to the show. Now we have our first official look at two of those new characters, who will be played by Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) and Sherri Saum (The Fosters) (via TV Line). The first new photo is of Hall, who will be playing Mr. Kitson. Mr. Kitson happens to be the ruler of the gaming empire that Fitz and Enoch tried to cheat. It’s also the planet where the food is, well, you should avoid it unless you want to go on a crazy trip like some of the Agents learned the hard way.

Unless you’re Daisy, who can take out a crew of people high or not, but I digress. As you can see in the image below, Hall is wearing an ornate robe and several necklaces as well as a silver pin, and we’re sure the accessories won’t be the only thing memorable about the character.

Saum will be playing Atarah, who is described as an aggressive Chronicom who wants something from the team. Her photo shows her currently conversing with someone off screen, though she doesn’t look pleased by any means, and that stare could kill a few people all by itself, so we wouldn’t want to be the person on the other side of that conversation.

Hall is best known for The Dead Zone, though he has appeared in a number of projects including Warehouse 13, Psych, Foxcatcher, Murder in the First, Live by Night, War Machine, and Riverdale. Saum’s appeared in a number of projects as well, including In Treatment, Gossip Girl, and Code Black, but her longest run came with the series The Fosters. She’s also set to star in Locke & Key and Limetown.

As for Agents of SHIELD, this season is a bit different in several ways, but one of the biggest is that Phil Coulson is no longer leading the group, as he died at the end of last season. Actor Clark Gregg is still a part of the show though but as a completely different character.

“Very strange,” Gregg told Marvel.com. “Very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they’ve done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I’m really lucky to play.”

