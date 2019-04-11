‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Character Posters Released

Marvel has released a slew of new character posters for Agents of SHIELD, ahead of the show’s season six premiere. The neon-hued posters provide a pretty atmospheric look at what the season has in store.

Most notably, the debut of the posters revealed a new bit of information about Clark Gregg’s new role, with his post-Phil Coulson character being referred to as Sarge. With Coulson appearing to meet his demise in some way at the end of Season 5, Gregg was unsure what his future on the series had in store.

“We had this really wonderful end of season five — the [season finale] episode was even called ‘The End’ — and we had reason to believe that we were done,” Gregg said in a previous interview. “We’d had these wonderful five seasons and a very tight family, and it was very, very sad. And then they called everyone up and said, we’re actually gonna do two more short, 13-episode seasons, which is really the number we thought we always could do best at.”

“I didn’t know if [later seasons were] going to involve me,” Gregg added, “and if it was going to involve me, I thought it had to be something special, something very different. I didn’t want to just kind of like, go, ‘Oh, never mind, it turns out he was OK all along.’”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return on May 10th on ABC. Scroll on to check out the character posters!

