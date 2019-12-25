Agents of SHIELD Unveils First Look at Season Seven

After a brief Agents of SHIELD teaser was released at D23 Expo earlier this year, Marvel Television has unveiled the first look at the show’s main cast — complete with their era-specific garb. Carrying over from the closing moments of Agents of SHIELD Season 6, we know at least part of the team has remained in the 1930s, which the first-look picture shows. Included in the picture are Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennet), Director Alphonso Mackenzie (Henry Simmons), Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward), and an LMD of former SHIELD boss Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) as they walk down the crowded 1930s New York street.

The picture itself doesn’t reveal too much, other than the fact the upcoming season of the hit ABC show will stay true to its time-traveling roots for its final outing. Bennet herself had previously revealed the seventh season would please fans who’ve watched the show since its first episode. “I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet explained.

“So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. “For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD hits ABC Summer 2020.

What plot threads do you hope are wrapped up in the show's final season?