How Old Was Steve Rogers in the Captain America & Avengers Movies?

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve Rogers is a scrawny young man of just 27 years old. He repeatedly attempts to enlist between the years 1943 and 1945. Thus, it’s 1945 when he goes through the super serum experiment and when he is submerged in ice. It’s not for another 66 years that he’s discovered and awakened, which makes him 93 years old during the final moments of the very same movie in which he’s in his late ’20s. Here, we’re going to be analyzing how old Rogers was in each of his movies. And, given that time jump, it’s for the best we clarify which age we’re starting with.

For the purposes of this, we’re thinking of how old Rogers’s physical body is. He was frozen in 1945, so his body was preserved throughout the entirety of the subsequent 66 years. In other words, for the purposes of this, he was 27 when he went in the ice and 27 when he came out.

The Avengers — 28 Years Old (Technically 94 Years Old)

It’s only one year after Rogers is woken up from the ice that he’s enlisted by Nick Fury to lead the Avengers. The Chitauri invasion occurred in May 2012 (the same month and year The Avengers was released), making Rogers’ body 28 years old. And, if viewed in terms of him having been born in 1918, he was 94 for the group’s first mission.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 30 Years Old (Technically 96 Years Old)

The fall of S.H.I.E.L.D and the other events seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier unfold in 2014 (arguably April of 2014, the month The Winter Soldier hit theaters, which would make it just shy of two years after the Battle for New York). This puts Rogers’ body at 30 years old, and 96 years after his date of birth.

Avengers: Age of Ultron — 31 Years Old (Technically 97 Years Old)

In Avengers: Age of Ultron (which is now somewhat awkward to watch), Tony Stark develops the Ultron program to try and avoid another Battle for New York ever being necessary. He does so in 2015 and, inadvertently, creates another battle arguably even worse than the one he was trying to save the Earth from. 2015 makes Rogers’s one year older than his first reunification with Bucky Barnes in The Winter Soldier, so his body is 31 years old, and the events of the film take place 97 years after his 1918 birth.

Captain America: Civil War — 32 Years Old (Technically 98 Years Old)

Like how there was just one year between The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, there was only one year between the events of Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. So, Rogers’s body is 32 and he’s 98 years away from his date of birth.

Avengers: Infinity War — 34 Years Old (Technically 100 Years Old)

It was in Avengers: Infinity War that Rogers became the most youthful looking centenarian in the history of centenarians. Thanos’ invasion in Infinity War takes place in 2018 (the year of the film’s release), two years after the events of Civil War. So, Rogers’s body is 34, but he’s technically entered tripled digits.

Avengers: Endgame — 39 Years Old (Technically 105 Years Old) & 114 Years Old

Okay, now we’re in the territory where Rogers is over 100 years old. Avengers: Endgame takes place in 2023, five years after Infinity War. This makes Rogers’ body 39 years old, technically 105 years old.

At the end of Endgame, Rogers hops in a time machine so he can live a life with Peggy Carter. This version of Rogers, the one who hands the shield over to Sam Wilson, is 114. He gets in the time machine at 39, goes back to, let’s say, 1948 (the events of Agent Carter take place in 1946 and 1947), and cut to the end of Endgame and it’s been another 75 years. Or, if you view it the other way, he’s 180. Either way, he looks younger than his age (about 80), so it seems the super serum helped him retain a youthful appearance.