Agents of SHIELD: Did SPOILER Kill SPOILER?

Are you okay, die-hard Philinda shippers? Do you need a nice cup of tea or a pillow to cry into, because tonight’s episode of Agents of SHIELD was intense! “The Other Thing” saw Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) come face-to-face with Sarge (Clark Gregg), the man walking around with Phil Coulson’s face. Sarge kidnapped May and while she soon discovered that he’s not all bad (he’s on Earth to stop the alien threat, not spread it), their encounter jogged some surprising memories from May’s final days with Coulson in Tahiti.

Before tonight, all we knew is that a dying Coulson lived out his final days with May in Tahiti, and that she was forced to watch him die. However, tonight’s episode appeared to reveal that she’s actually the one who killed him! Through flashbacks, it seems that May put something in Coulson’s drink, presumably so he could drift to sleep rather than die painfully. It’s unclear how the shippers will react to this news. On one hand, May was being merciful at the expensive of her own heart. On the other, why not spend as much time with Coulson as possible?

The flashbacks were also interesting, because some of the lines spoken by Coulson were later said by Sarge in the episode. This further makes us curious about his connection to the late, great agent. The leading theory is still that he’s Coulson from another reality, but this episode made us wonder if something else could be afoot. May pressed Sarge for his backstory, and his response about fighting these aliens all of his life was rather vague. He even looked worried when she insinuated that he might not be who he thought he was. If he somehow is the real Coulson, showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon definitely have a lot to explain away. First and foremost, why does Sarge have a real left hand? Hopefully, the mysteries will soon unfold!

How did you feel about the Coulson death reveal? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.