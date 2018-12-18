‘Agents of SHIELD’ VFX Supervisor Confirms Season Six Has Wrapped Production

The production behind ABC’s Agents of SHIELD latest season has wrapped, according to the shows visual effects supervisor Mark Kolpack. Kolpack took to Twitter earlier today to share an image of the cast and crew behind Marvel Television’s longest-running show gather for a party to celebrate the wrapping of production.

Though previous seasons of filmed into the spring, ABC ordered a condensed sixth season to serve as a summer show leading into next year’s Fall season.

#AgentsofSHIELD wrap party for Season 6! Not done with #VFX but shooting is complete. pic.twitter.com/5UFKxUy1Wf — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) December 18, 2018

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is currently scheduled to debut next July, meaning the production team has over seven months to edit the film and polish any visual effects. While have served as visual effects supervisor for the majority of the show’s duration, Kolpack took on an expanded role this year, directing the fourth episode of the season.

Former ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey mentioned that movie the show to a summer schedule was an attempt to solidify viewership.

“We’ll see [if it’s the end]. I feel like last season was our strongest creative season ever and the fan base remains very loyal — and we do very well in delayed viewing,” said Dungey. “It’s my hope that by moving it to summer, where our live-same-day ratings are less important and it might be able to continue for longer.”

Not only does the show have to work on getting their sixth season edited and out the door, but the writer’s room will surely start work on writing season seven if they haven’t already. ABC order another 13-episode season of the show last month.

Coincidentally enough, next season’s premiere “Missing Pieces” will be directed by none other than Clark Gregg. After his character presumably met his maker at the end of last season, the actor has to confirm he’ll appear in the upcoming season.

Are you looking forward to Agents of SHIELD returning next July? What do you think happens in a post-Coulson world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will air on ABC next summer.