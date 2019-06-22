Agents of SHIELD Showrunner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From FitzSimmons Centric Episode

This week’s Agents of SHIELD episode was a dream come true for any FitzSimmons shipper. “Inescapable” followed the couple while they were trapped in a mind prison, forced to revisit important memories from their past. The episode had everything from humor to heartbreak, and the folks behind the show have been treating fans to some behind-the-scenes content. The most recent images come from Maurissa Tancharoen, the series’ showrunner. Tancharoen posted some fun photos that include Iain De Caestecker (Fitz) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Simmons) being silly with Ava Mierelle, the actor who played Young Jemma in the episode.

“Was that a love letter to the entire #FitzSimmons relationship or what? This awesome episode brought to you by @doyledagain and @jessebochco. #agentsofshield #marvel #bts #spoilers 📸: @geoffreycolo,” Tancharoen wrote.

The next photo shows Tancharoen alongside Clark Gregg (Coulson/Sarge) and Henstridge in the terrifying get-up that represents her character’s repressed, inner demons (because she’s so English).

“When #IDSimmons comes to a table read. #agentsofshield #bts #fitzsimmons,” Tancharoen posted.

Many fans commented on the posts to praise the new episode.

“This episode was so much fun!! Laughed a lot, cried a little, and looking very much forward to next weeks goodies!,” @clarkgreggfans wrote.

“I think season 6 is becoming my favorite so far,” @isabellrobin added.

“This entire cast and crew is so absolutely talented it blows my mind,” @huntercollier replied.

With another great episode in the books, fans are now eager to see next week’s episode, which is titled “Toldja.” The preview hints that Sarge will be released from SHIELD custody to help Mack and the team deal with the threat of the Shrikes, the aliens who are infiltrating the planet.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.