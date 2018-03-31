‘Agents of SHIELD’ Reveals the Truth About Hydra and the Alien Confederacy

Last week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD left fans with a lot of questions. Is Hydra really back again? And who are these new aliens that pose a threat to Earth?

This week’s episode provided some of those answers

SPOILERS for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “Rise and Shine,” follow.

In the previous episode, Phil Coulson agreed to go with General Hale so that she could show him her side of the conflict between herself and SHIELD. She quickly admits that she’s a part of Hydra, but there’s more to it than that.

The episode flashes back to show Hale attending a hidden Hydra academy where she was a rival to Wolfgang von Strucker. The two of them did not get along, which explains what she previously told Strucker’s son.

Daniel Whitehall chose Hale to be artificially inseminated and give birth to the perfectly designed future leader of Hydra. Ruby is the child who was born. She too trained in the Hydra academy, but by the time she was to graduate Hydra had fallen. Since then, Hale and Ruby have set about trying to build something bigger and better with their eyes towards space.

Before Hydra fell, Hale was given access to a device that allowed her to make contact with a group of alien races collectively known as The Confederacy. The Confederacy is apparently at war with a much greater threat and offered Earth protection from harm in exchange for gravitonium and Inhuman warriors. Hydra accepted that deal.

Hale has another idea, which is why she brought Coulson to her base. She wants to team up with SHIELD in order to fight The Confederacy. Coulson is skeptical, but on the same page after being brought to meet a representative of The Confederacy.

Coulson asks Hale what her plan is. It involves Whitehall’s particle infusion chamber, which was designed to create a new superhuman being in the same vein as Captain America. The original plan was to use it on Ruby, but Hale feels Ruby is not ready. Instead, she suggests using it on Daisy Johnson instead. As soon as Hale reveals that the project’s codename was “destroyer of worlds,” Coulson realizes this is a bad idea. He tries to warn Hale, but she thinks he’s lying and has him locked up.

There are still some questions that need answering, like what alien races are part of The Confederacy and who are they fighting against? Let us know what you think in the comments!

