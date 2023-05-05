ALF Shuts Down Rumors That He's Appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

✖

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there are lots of unexpected and lovable pairings out there. This week, a new favorite duo has been making waves on the Internet. Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, has been having some fun interactions on Twitter with ALF. Yes, the sitcom character from the '80s who came from space and likes to eat cats. Earlier this week, Gunn had a hilarious response when the alien puppet volunteered to catsit for the director. This back and forth led to one fan speculating that ALF might be in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the Melmacian quickly shut that down.

"There's been a lot of banter between @ALFforreal and @JamesGunn over the past weeks ... I *hope* that it's a precursor to a GotG3 cameo from a certain alien life form. Hell, I'd be happy with just a mention of Melmac or the Aldente Nebula!" @brianjmoran tweeted. "Can't two celebrities be best friends without it being a promotion?" ALF replied. "How can people doubt the sincerity of our friendship, @ALFforreal? If we can get along, despite our differences (one of us loves cats, one of us loves to eat cats, one of us is real, one of us is fictional) than others should be able to put aside their differences & do the same," Gunn added. You can check out the posts below:

How can people doubt the sincerity of our friendship, @ALFforreal? If we can get along, despite our differences (one of us loves cats, one of us loves to eat cats, one of us is real, one of us is fictional) than others should be able to put aside their differences & do the same. https://t.co/bWUByga6O0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2022

ALF wrote in the comments, "No need to fuel rampant speculation! @Variety @ComicBook @vulture @screenrant @screencrushnews @CBR @Collider @CinemaBlend." Considering he tagged us, we had no choice but to get the word out. As one fan pointed out in the comments, the possibility of ALF showing up in a Marvel project isn't that unbelievable considering the sitcom star also had his own comics run. Check it out below:

Back in February, ALF was acquired by Shout! Factory, who said they planned new content and launched an ALF marathon on their streaming service earlier this month.

"I couldn't be more excited that Shout! Factory will be marketing and distributing ALF and working with the series' creators, Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett," Jeffrey Peisch, SVP of programming and new business development, shared in a statement. "ALF was an instant classic when it debuted on network television over 30 years ago, and the series stands the test of time and appeals to multiple generations."

Would you like to see ALF in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Tell us in the comments!