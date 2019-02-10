All the Grammy Awards that ‘Black Panther’ is Nominated For

The Grammy Awards are tonight and Black Panther has a whopping eight nominations!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has been having a killer Awards Season. The movie recently won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards and fans are eager to see if the film will continue the winning streak at tonight’s Grammy’s.

Taking place live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. You can also watch the show on CBS All Access or stream them on YouTube TV.

Black Panther is also up for seven Academy Awards, which include Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Original Song, and Best Production Design.

However, before Hollywood’s biggest night happens on February 24th, the groundbreaking superhero film will face off against music’s most talented and popular artists at tonight’s Grammy Awards.

Here’s a breakdown the the film’s eight nominations…

Album of the Year

One of the most coveted awards in music is the Grammy’s Album of the Year Award.

Black Panther: The Album‘s nomination is for various artists, most notably Kendrick Lamar (featured artist). The list also include Kendrick Duckworth and Sounwave (producers), Matt Schaeffer (engineer/mixer), Kendrick Duckworth and Mark Spears (songwriters), and Mike Bozzi (mastering engineer).

The album is going up against Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, Brandi Carlile’s By the Way, I Forgive You, Drake’s Scorpion, H.E.R.’s self-titled album, Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer, and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour.

If Black Panther wins tonight, it will be the fifth movie soundtrack in history to win Album of the Year. The past winners include The Music of Peter Gun (1959), Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Soundtrack (1979), The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album (1994), and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2002).

Song of the Year: “All the Stars”

“All the Stars” is the hit of the film’s soundtrack, so it’s no surprise it is up for Song of the Year. The nomination is for Kendrick Lamar and SZA as well as songwriters Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears, and Anthony Tiffith.

This category has some fierce competition, which includes Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” (songwriters: Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane), Drake’s “God’s Plan” (songwriters: Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib), Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood (songwriters: Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton), Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” (songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth), Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey’s “The Middle” (songwriters: Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski), and Childish Gambino’s “This is America” (songwriters: Donald Glover, Ludwig Göransson, and Jeffery Lamar Williams.)

“Shallow” from A Star is Born is also up for the award. The Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga song will be Black Panther‘s fiercest song competition at the Academy Awards, but it’s a whole different category at the Grammys. Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt are the credited songwriters.

Record of the Year: “All the Stars”

“All the Stars” is also up for Record of the Year.

The nominees for the Black Panther song include Kendrick Lamar and SZA (artists), Al Shux and Sounwave (producers), Sam Ricci and Matt Schaeffer (engineers/mixers), and Mike Bozzi (mastering engineer).

The competition includes “I Like It” for Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin (artists), Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman, and Tainy (producers), Leslie Brathwaite, Kuk Harrell, Evan LaRay, and Simone Torres (engineers/mixers), and Colin Leonard (mastering engineer).

“The Joke” is also on the list for Brandi Carlile (artist), Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings (producers), Tom Elmhirst and Eddie Spear (engineers/mixers), and Pete Lyman (mastering engineer).

“This is America” earned a nomination for Childish Gambino (artist), Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson (producers), Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Riley Mackin, and Shaan Singh (engineers/mixers), and Mike Bozzi (mastering engineer).

“God’s Plan” made the cut for Drake (artist), Boi-1Da, Cardo, and Young Exclusive (producers), Noel Cadastre, Noel “Gadget” Campbell, and Noah Shebib (engineers/mixers), and Chris Athens (mastering engineer).

“Rockstar” has a nomination for Post Malone and 21 Savage (artists), Louis Bell and Tank God (producers), Louis Bell, Lorenzo Cardona, Manny Marroquin, and Ethan Stevens (engineers/mixers), and Mike Bozzi (mastering engineer).

“The Middle” rounds out the list for Post Malone and 21 Savage (artists),

Louis Bell and Tank God (producers), Louis Bell, Lorenzo Cardona, Manny Marroquin, and Ethan Stevens (engineers/mixers), and Mike Bozzi (mastering engineer).

Best Rap Performance: “King’s Dead”

“King’s Dead” scored a nomination for Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake.

The performance is up against Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” Drake’s “Nice for What”, Anderson Paak’s “Bubblin”, and Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk), and Swae Lee’s “Sicko Mode.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “All the Stars”

Unsurprisingly, “All the Stars” received another nomination, this time for a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

The “All the Stars” nomination is once again for Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

The performance is going up against Christina Aguilera and Goldlink’s “Like I Do”, 6lack and J. Cole’s “Pretty Little Fears”, Childish Gambino’s “This is America”, and Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar”.

Best Rap Song: “King’s Dead”

“King’s Dead” is up for Best Rap Song, which is awarded to the songwriter(s), who in this case are Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Axel Morgan, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn, and Michael Williams II.

The competition includes Drake’s “God’s Plan” (songwriters: Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib), Eminem and Joyner Lucas’ “Lucky You” (songwriters: R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels, and J. Sweet), Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk), and Swae Lee’s “Sicko Mode” (songwriters: Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim, and Cydel Young), and Jay Rock’s “Win” (songwriters: K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels, and C. Thompson).

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson is nominated for Black Panther‘s score. Other composers up for the award are Blade Runner 2049‘s Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Coco‘s Michael Giacchino, The Shape of Water‘s Alexandre Desplat, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s John Williams.

Göransson also received three nominations during the 2017 Grammys, but has yet to take home a prize. Last year, The Shape of Water won Best Score at The Oscars, so it’s tough to predict who will earn the Grammy.

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “All the Stars”

“All the Stars” gets yet another nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media. This is an especially tough category for film fans. The award is given to the songwriters, which once again includes Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears, and Anthony Tiffith.

“Remember Me” from Coco is up for the award, which won last year’s Academy Award for Best Song. The nominees include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Shallow” from A Star is Born is, of course, also on the list and another tough challenger. The nominated songwriters are Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

The fan favorite “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman earned a nomination for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Finally, “Mystery of Love” form Call Me by Your Name is on the list, which earned Sufjan Stevens a nomination.

Do you think the music from Black Panther has a good shot at winning these Grammy Awards? Are any more likely than others? Tell us in the comments!

The 61st Grammy Awards air tonight, February 10th at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Black Panther is now available on home media and is available to stream on Netflix.