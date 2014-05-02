Amazing Spider-Man Star on If He Wants to Return as Green Goblin or Play a New Character

✖

Marvel Studios managed to reach a surprising agreement with Sony Pictures about the future of Spider-Man back in 2015, which saw plans for the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man series dissolve, but if actor Dane DeHaan was offered the opportunity to either reprise his role of Green Goblin in an upcoming project or take on a new superhero series, he'd prefer to invest in a fresh franchise. One of DeHaan's latest ventures into a beloved adaptation is starring in the new Apple TV+ series Lisey's Story, which not only is inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, but also saw King write each episode himself. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

"I would definitely hope to take on a new thing, for sure," DeHaan confirmed with ComicBook.com about returning to the Spider-Man world or joining another franchise. "What's exciting to me is always doing new things, and I'm sure something like that will come along again in my life, and I'm excited to see what it is."

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will see figures from all corners of the Spider-Man world taking at least some part in the sequel, though DeHaan previously debunked rumors of his character's return. Add to those comments his recent remarks about being more interested in a new series, it would make another appearance of his Harry Osborne at any point in the future seem unlikely.

DeHaan has already appeared in other comic book adaptations, having starred in 2017's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, based on the French series. The actor noted that his young daughter has already taken an interest in that role.

"I already do have some toys that I give to my daughter. She has a little Funko Pop! Valerian guy of me that she calls her 'dada toy,'" DeHaan recalled. "And that's definitely a lot easier to explain than Green Goblin, for sure."

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Fans can check out Lisey's Story when it debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

