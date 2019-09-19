American Horror Story Fans Furious Deadpool Delayed 1984 Premiere

Wednesday night was a big night for fans of FX‘s horror anthology series, American Horror Story. The popular series debuted its ninth season, 1984, on Wednesday with the 80s horror-slasher themed season set to take the season’s core cast off to the summer camp from Hell in the much-hyped latest installment. However, the anticipation and excitement for 1984 quickly turned to anger at FX on Wednesday night when the network’s broadcast of Deadpool caused American Horror Story: 1984 to start late.

On Wednesday night, fans lit up Twitter with their anger and complaints about the scheduling snafu. Many fans started pointing out that Deadpool‘s broadcast was running beyond 10 p.m. ET, so much so that some fans were noting a 10 minute delay or more in getting to the season premiere. From the look of most of the complaints, it appears that the issue was related to the FX app as most of the fans commenting on the delay situation noticed that they were using the app to watch, though some complaints didn’t specify. No matter if the delay was universal or just app-related, fans were heated that they had to wait for the season premiere. With the universe-changing events of Apocalypse last season, fans have been eager to dive back into the thrills, chills, and terror of the series with 1984 being of particular interest due to its slasher theme and fresh approach to the series cast as 1984 is without several series-staples this time around, such as Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson.

Want to see how just how upset American Horror Story: 1984 fans were about the Deadpool scheduling snafu? Read on for some of our favorite reactions and be sure to let us know if you were impacted by the delay — as well as your thoughts on the season premiere, in the comments below.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

