The Nerdiest Collection of Iconic Hollywood Props Just Went on Sale (For $5 Million)

A massive collection of props, sets, costumes, and memorabilia from your favorite science fiction franchises can now be yours, provided you have $5 million to spend. SellerForce posted a new listing for an extensive collection from Sci-Fi World, which is a non-profit museum dedicated to the history of Hollywood Science Fiction movies created by the Hollywood Science Fiction Foundation. The museum organizers are not planning on renewing their lease, so are looking to sell a huge lot of items pulled from franchises like Star Trek, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Lord of the Rings, Robocop, and more, and the current asking price for all of it is currently $4,900,000.

According to the listing, the museum contained more than $7 million in memorabilia, though that’s not all the buyer will get with the purchase. The asset sale will also include six website domains, an email database with over 9,690 followers, and eight social media accounts with a combined 288,766 followers, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Kickstarter accounts.

The listing also addresses the possibility of the buyer being an investor who seeks to revive the museum, and everything they would need to make that happen is included in the asset sale. The other element to note is that this asset sale is only being offered as a complete package, so no individual assets will be sold.

Sci-Fi World opened in 2024 and featured a Hall of Heroes and Hall of Robots, though the organization would also launch classes on creating makeup and special effects, film screenings, and lectures, as well as areas that could be rented out for special events.

This whole project actually began on a much smaller scale, as it was initially an attempt to preserve the Star Trek Enterprise-D display bridge touring set created by Paramount. The project drew a great deal of attention from fans and former members of the Star Trek cast, though attempts to find a museum to house the bridge didn’t pan out. That’s when fans got together and created a museum for the bridge and a host of other franchise memorability, resulting in the creation of Sci-Fi World.

You can check out the listing right here. Sci-Fi World hasn’t commented on the upcoming closure, but if that changes we will update this story. You can also find the full listing below.

