The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Would "100 Percent" Return to Marvel Under These Conditions

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield got Marvel fans' hopes re-ignited when he made a crossover appearance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's portrayal of "Peter 2" – a Peter Parker haunted by loss – was deep meta-commentary on his truncated time playing Spider-Man in the 2010s; back when Sony's Spider-Man movie franchise got squeezed between the old era of standalone superhero movie series, and the dominance of the Marvel Studios' Universe of interconnected films.

Garfield has spoken at length about how cathartic it was to do Spider-Man: No Way Home and address some of the lingering issues with his exit from the franchise. After all, at one point in the 2010s, Garfield was poised to be the headlining actor of an entire Spider-Man Universe franchise that Sony hoped to build out as a rival to the MCU. Those plans included a Sinister Six villain team-up film; spinoffs for other Spider-Man-related characters like Black Cat and Silver Sable, as well as Amazing Spider-Man 3 to finish out the trilogy. The stumbles of Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) killed those hopes, and Sony had to pivot to the greater opportunity of rebooting Spider-Man within the MCU, with a new actor in the role.

Since No Way Home was released, there have been a lot of fan theories about how Garfield's Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire's version of the characters, could all exist within the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse together, via different projects. A lot of fans have wanted to see Garfield take the reigns as the Spider-Man of Sony's current era of spinoff films, like Tom Hardy's Venom, Jared Leto's Morbius, or Kraven the Hunter's Aaron Taylor Johnson. There's been nothing to pull those films into a cohesive shared universe – primarily because there hasn't been a single appearance from Spider-Man himself.

Speaking with Esquire recently, Andrew Garfield still maintained his commitment to returning as Spider-Man – provided they can find the right kind of exciting project for him:

"For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," Garfield said. "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return."

Andrew Garfield: The Ultimate Spider-Man?

(Photo: Sony / Marvel)

In 2024 Marvel relaunched its Ultimate Spider-Man comic series under a bold new premise: Peter Parker not getting his Spider-Man powers until he was a middle-aged man, married to Mary Jane with two children. The series has been a big hit with the older Spider-Man fans – many of whom have waited years to see Peter Parker mature as a character.

If Sony's spinoff attempts have failed, this is a great way to relaunch Spider-Man as its own standalone franchise – and Garfield is the perfect older age to play it. There is also the Marvel Multiverse Saga climax, Avengers: Secret Wars, which could see both Garfield and Maguire return to complete the arc the started in No Way Home.

The MCU's Spider-Man 4 is current in development.