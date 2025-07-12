5 Marvel Characters I’m Afraid Won’t Ever Be in the MCU

Every year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adds new heroes to the mix, and fans are here for it. However, the Marvel fatigue of recent years is real, and it’s making the powers that be hesitate in their current plans. Between this and their need to clean up (read: condense) the MCU cast, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely for certain heroes to make their way to the big screen, and I’m absolutely heartbroken at the thought. The simple truth is that there are so many heroes who deserve a chance to shine, even if it isn’t in the form of a solo film or TV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have all seen how Marvel’s been working to clean up the cinematic universe. Iconic heroes have fallen in major Marvel events, such as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. Alternatively, secondary cast and characters have taken a hit; just look at how Thor’s allies and friends have fared over the last few films. All of this means that Marvel is probably going to think twice before adding dozens of new heroes to the roster. With the X-Men on the way in and Fantastic Four right around the corner, we have to wonder how much room that leaves for others.

1) Christopher Powell, aka Darkhawk

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Christopher Powell, aka Darkhawk, was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1991. He’s a complex and overlooked character, and while he has a loyal fan base, he has largely been left forgotten by the comic book industry. That doesn’t bode well for his potential appearance in the MCU, as much as I would like to say otherwise.

It all began when Chris came across the Darkhawk Amulet, giving him the ability to swap his body with the Darkhawk armor at will. As a teen, he swore that he would do everything in his power to stop crime in its tracks. Naturally, he started out working with local heroes, joining up with Spider-Man and the New Warriors. Later, he would take to the skies, or rather, the cosmos. Darkhawk became a more cosmic hero, fighting against the Shi’ar and his own antagonists, the Fraternity of Raptors.

The last time we saw Christopher Powell, he was in an impossible situation. During the events of Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk, Chris found a tear in reality. He chose to use his ship to plug the gap, buying time for other heroes. He sent the Darkhawk amulet, alongside a warning, back to Earth. Translation: Christopher was seemingly left for dead, and a new hero stepped in to pick up the mantle. Die-hard Chris Powell fans, like myself, lament the limbo he’s been placed into. Worse, we don’t know if this means a MCU cameo would include Chris or the new mantle-bearer.

2) Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Doreen Green is upbeat and unstoppable, Squirrel Girl. In case her name and looks don’t give it away, Doreen has several squirrel-like abilities, including the uncanny ability to talk to well, squirrels! She’s a cute and fun character, with an unceasingly cheerful attitude. While others may be tempted to underestimate her, Squirrel Girl has proven to be a formidable fighter, taking on (and winning) a surprisingly long list of villains. She’s also beaten a few heroes, including Wolverine. So don’t go making his mistake.

Squirrel Girl has really gotten a glow-up as of late, thanks to Marvel Rivals. While her success in Marvel Rivals may make it seem obvious for Squirrel Girl to appear in the MCU, it’s a bit more complicated than that. Squirrel Girl, alongside several other heroes, was meant to star in a television series called New Warriors. The use of the past-tense is intentional, as it was meant to air alongside Cloak and Dagger back in 2018. Yeah, that didn’t happen, and fans have openly debated (and grieved) the series cancellation.

New Warriors‘ cancellation puts the involved characters in a bit of an odd place. The show got pretty far along, even showing off the pilot episode to test audiences. In other words, characters like Doreen already had a casting (Milana Vayntrub), and that complicates things. It may mean there are contracts in play, and that’s in addition to potential rights concerns.

3) Adam Brashear, aka Blue Marvel

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Dr. Adam Brashear is one of the most brilliant minds of Marvel Comics, but it’s safe to say he’s not as well-known as some other heroes on that genius list. His backstory should feel at least a little bit familiar, as it’s common to heroes who dig into the realm of science (in comics, at least). An experiment went wrong, putting him too close to an explosion, but mercifully, it didn’t kill Dr. Brashear. Instead, it essentially made him a living antimatter reactor, thankfully, a stable one. He took up the mantle of Blue Marvel, and he’s been saving the universe ever since.

Blue Marvel has been involved with some of the best and worst teams in Marvel Comics. He was along the Mighty Avengers and the Ultimates, which is still one of the best cosmic teams out there. Conversely, he was also part of the Illuminati, meaning he’s likewise been present for several questionable decisions, and readers all know how poorly some of those moves went down.

Personally, I would love to see Dr. Adam Brashear make his way into the MCU. His character brings with him limitless potential, as he can (and has) fit into many different teams, including a rebooted Defenders. Alternatively, it would be refreshing to see a different kind of intellect handle the problems Marvel throws at heroes. I don’t know how likely it is that we’ll see Blue Marvel, but one can always hope.

4) Gwendolyn Poole, aka Gwenpool

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Gwenpool is arguably one of the most controversial characters in Marvel Comics, but she seriously gets a bad rap, partially because of some confusion surrounding her name. Gwendolyn Poole was once a major comic book nerd hailing from Earth-TRN565—a world remarkably similar to our own. As such, she happily grew up reading the same comics as us, right up until the time she found herself thrown into Earth-616.

Gwen did what any comic book fan would do, trying to turn her extensive knowledge of the comic book universe to her advantage, claiming the name Gwenpool. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite to plan, and for a time, she was a henchwoman for M.O.D.O.K. With time, she broke free of that mold, but it took a lot of hard work…and chaos. Gwenpool has a unique ability, as she can interact with her own comic book pages, popping through panels and changing footnotes, that sort of thing. It didn’t save her series from cancellation, but Gwen’s knowledge about her comic book existence added an almost existential threat to the end of her series.

More recently, Gwenpool was forced to face off against another character using her mantle, Gwen Stacy, who came back from the dead to hunt down those who wronged her. It’s a bit complicated, but maybe that will help Gwenpool’s chances! Realistically, we probably won’t be seeing Gwenpool in the MCU anytime soon. However, this reader is going to keep on hoping. After all, she was the first best friend of the beloved Jeff the Land Shark, so there’s a chance his increase in popularity may spread to his friends and family. After all, if he were to appear in a West Coast Avengers series, many familiar (and amazing) faces could come along for the ride, including the quirky Gwenpool.

5) Craig Hollis, aka Mister Immortal

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Craig Hollis, aka Mister Immortal, is a superhero with possibly one of the worst abilities out there. That’s because his superhero ability doesn’t prevent death (or pain), but it can and will bring him back from the dead. At least it heals him in the process. Contrary to what some may think, Craig isn’t a mutant or an Inhuman. He’s something else entirely, Homo Supreme, and his ability is retroactive immortality, with a side of healing factor. Basically, he can come back from any wound, even those that kill him.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch, as Mister Immortal’s ability doesn’t do much to stop the pain. As such, he has historically been driven into fits of rage when coming back from the dead, and it’s hard to blame him for that. Despite that limitation, Mistor Immortal has worked hard to be a hero, and that’s why fans would love to see him appear in the MCU. He’s a founding member of the Great Lakes Avengers, though he’s joined a few other teams over the years, including the West Coast Avengers.

Sadly, Mister Immortal may very well be in the same limbo that Squirrel Girl faces. He was also meant to be in the New Warriors series, played by Derek Theler. So it’s uncertain if we’ll ever get another chance to see this hero sign up with any MCU team, though personally, I’m crossing my fingers. Perhaps we’ll get really lucky and get a Great Lakes Avengers series, or a new mix-up for the West Coast Avengers. The sky’s the limit, right?