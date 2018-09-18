Former ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Is Dating ‘Jessica Jones’ Actress

It looks like former Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield still has some ties to the Marvel universe.

According to recent reporting from US Weekly, Garfield is reportedly dating Susie Abromeit, who previously played Pam in the first season of Jessica Jones. Eyewitnesses reported that Garfield and Abromeit enjoyed a romantic dinner in Malibu and then accompanying two other friends at Disneyland.

The pair had first sparked rumors about their romantic relationship earlier this month, with eyewitnesses later confirming that the pair seem to be in a relationship.

Garfield previously played the titular character in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, as well as performances in The Social Network and Never Let Me Go. Abromeit’s filmography also includes Chicago Med, Supernatural, and a brief stint as Ray Palmer’s mother on Legends of Tomorrow.

While it’s unclear exactly how Garfield and Abromeit initially met, Marvel fans will surely find the news interesting, considering the pair’s experiences in the Marvel realm. Of course, Garfield’s tenure as Spider-Man was not a completely positive experience, as he has disclosed in recent years.

“I had to fight really, really hard to make sure that the character was honored and that we were offering something really fun, entertaining and also moving and complex and deep for all the young boys and girls that want to see their favorite superhero,” Garfield explained in an interview last year. “So many beautiful things came out of that.”

“But the difference between how I felt when Never Let Me Go and The Social Network were coming out and how I felt with The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was that I didn’t feel represented.” Garfield continued. “I was feeling very represented by those other two films, and with The Amazing Spider-Man stuff I didn’t feel like that was my work up there, in a weird way. It felt like a semblance of it or kind of a shade of it, but ultimately I felt it was enshrouded in that filter.”

What do you think of Garfield and Abromeit dating?