Anson Mount Reveals the X-men Character He Wants To Play More Than Inhumans’ Black Bolt

Actor Anson Mount, best known to Marvel fans for playing Black Bolt Marvel’s The Inhumans, has an X-Men character in mind that he’d love to play even more than that silent king. Mount debuts as the voice of Batman in DC’s , based on the hit Injustice: Gods Among Us video game. Since he’s returning to the world of comic books and superheroes, fans might wonder if he’d like a second shot at a Marvel character in a movie. After all, if Gemma Chan and Mahershala Ali can play two Marvel characters, why not Mount? While Black Bolt was up there on Mount’s original list of Marvel heroes to play, it turns out that one of the X-Men ranks higher.

“If you give me my choice of Marvel characters, I think Black Bolt would have been number two, second only to Gambit. Gambit is just one of the coolest characters in the Marvel universe and obviously, I’m partial to him because he’s the Southern superhero,” Mount, who grew up in Tennessee and still lives there today, tells ScreenRant. “He’s definitely not one of the more powerful characters if you line them all up facing each other. But his wit and his ability to overcome such a dark past and then the far future reaches that Marvel has done with him in terms of the scope of his possible futures, it’s just amazing. I think it’s a really rich territory and even if it’s not with me, I hope Marvel does something with Gambit.”

At 48 years old, Mount may have aged out of the ideal range for a new big-screen Remy LeBeau, but some fans have considered him for another role. “Now, I’m probably too old so, you know, there’s some people out there that have been calling about Reed Richards, but I don’t know. My dance card’s a little full right now and so is theirs.”

Mount’s full dance card is primarily due to him playing Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek Universe, first on Star Trek: Discovery and next on its spinoff series, . The show sees Pike leading the Enterprise crew on new adventures to explore new worlds and civilizations before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission in the original Star Trek.

Would you like to see Anson Mount as Gambit? Or what about Reed Richards? Let us know in the comments. You can hear Mount as the voice of Batman in Injustice, releasing on home media on October 19th.