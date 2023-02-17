Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Hints At Major MCU Villain's Return

✖

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly just dropped what could very well be considered a hint as to a major Marvel Cinematic Universe villain making a surprise return. Lilly dropped an Instagram post with the photo of her official copy of the Ant-Man 3 script, with the caption "Got my script. Read it. LOVE it. Can't wait. 🐝 🐜" However, it was the list of tags that Evangeline Lilly dropped along with the photo that may be a big SPOILER. Check out the photo below if you want to know, and we'll discuss what it means!

Here's the list of tags that Evangeline Lilly included in her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania photo (SPOILERS):

(Photo: Evangeline Lilly - Instagram)

#waspworkout #quantumania #antman #antmanandthewasp @marvelstudios @mrpeytonreed @marvel #script #marvel #marveluniverse #wasp @michellepfeifferofficial #michellepfeiffer #michaeldouglas #paulrudd #coreystoll @kathrynnewton

As you can see for yourself, Lilly included none other than actor Corey Stoll in her list of tags - the same actor who played villain Darren Cross (and eventually Yellowjacket) in the first Ant-Man movie!

It's hard to believe (as in impossible) that this is some kind of honorary tag from Lilly to her Ant-Man franchise alumni. When we last saw Darren Cross, he was seemingly killed when Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) shrank down and got inside the Yellowjacket armor, causing it to implode and go sub-atomic. However, both Ant-Man & The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame proved that there is so much more to the Quantum Realm than we initially knew; Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) survived in that realm for decades, and The Avengers have used it as a doorway to other eras of time. We know the Quantum Realm presumably has portals to other realities as well - such as those ruled by Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is the antagonist of Ant-Man 3.

That's all to say: what happened to Yellowjacket at the end of Ant-Man now looks far less like a death sentence, and more like a case of Darren being stranded in the Quantum Realm - or transported to somewhere else entirely. With his grudge against the Pym family and Scott Lang, Darren could be a major bridge character to explain how the threat of Kang comes to the main MCU timeline. Conversely, Corey Stoll could just as easily show up for a cameo in a flashback. Who really knows?

In any event, those Marvel Studios ninjas are likely going to swoop down on this social media snafu from Evangeline Lilly. If they do, and the post is mysteriously pulled, then we'll pretty much know for sure that Yellowjacket will be back.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.