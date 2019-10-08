Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Hints at Future of Ant-Man Franchise After Avengers: Endgame

Fans last saw Ant-Man in the finale of Avengers: Endgame, saying his goodbyes to Tony Stark at his funeral, but with Marvel Studios omitting the character earlier this year when discussing future Marvel Cinematic Universe films, fans have been wondering if Scott Lang will be getting a third film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige played coy about directly addressing what could be in the character’s future, but noted that everything audiences saw in Endgame was meant to set the stage for the MCU’s future, even if those plans have yet to be made public.

“The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Endgame,” Feige confirmed to the outlet. “Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know.”

As characters like Iron Man and Captain America have left the MCU behind, a new generation of heroes will be required to help pick up the slack of being Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Similar to a character like Black Widow or Hawkeye, Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man might not have the skill set necessary to prevent global annihilation, with the joys of the MCU being the variety of characters and the specific stories that can only be told with them.

Currently, Ant-Man is the only hero to have gotten two films without plans for a third, though director Peyton Reed previously revealed a trilogy was his intention with the character.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Scott Lang isn’t the only compelling character in those films, as Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne proved such an integral component in his story that she earned top-billing beside the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp. That film also introduced Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, who confirmed she’d be happy to return.

“It’s possible, if there is one. Oh yeah!” Pfeiffer shared with Variety about her return to the series.

