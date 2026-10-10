Spider-Man’s Coolest Disney+ Series Confirms Season 2 Release Date (New Look Revealed)

The best Spider-Man Disney+ series has finally revealed its release date for the second season and even hinted at some new villains. New York Comic Con (NYCC) is underway, and there have been plenty of announcements from Marvel Entertainment. The most recent was about the Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. During one Marvel panel at NYCC, executive producer Jeff Trammell showed up, and he had a lot to say about the show as it prepares to return for its second season. The panel also included revealing a new look and offering a hint about who Spider-Man would battle in the upcoming return.

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Marvel announced that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 would return to Disney+ on January 13, 2027. It is expected that the second season would be similar to the first, with the first two episodes released on the premiere date and the rest of the season staggered over the following weeks. The first season had 10 episodes, with them released over four weeks.

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Is Back in January 2027

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The first thing to note is the new look of the release date ad. The image showed Spider-Man reaching up, and he has a combination of his red and blue suit and the black symbiote suit. Marvel has already announced that Spider-Man will get the symbiote this upcoming season, and it looks like this will be the season when Venom finally shows up. On top of that, Jeff Trammell gave some hints during his panel appearance about the villains who should appear in the second season.

Executive Producer Jeff Trammell teases what’s ahead for #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan as our webheaded hero swings back to Disney+ for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/T22cc2NAkd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 9, 2026

First, Trammell said that fans can expect there to be a lot of heroes who show up in the season. In the first season, names like Iron Man, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange all showed up, with Strange playing a major role in the big symbiote storyline during the season. The series also reimagined Nico Minoru and made her one of Peter Parker’s school friends. Amadeus Cho was also shown as part of Peter Parker’s lab team at Oscorp. Trammell said that Daredevil would be back for sure, as would Lonnie Lincoln, who began his transformation into the villain Tombstone.

However, the villains in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 were a little disappointing. While they used Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and the origin story of Tombstone, the rest of the villains were all minor characters. The next season will be bigger. Trammell mentioned new villains who should have all Spider-Man fans excited. Doctor Octopus will be back, as will Scorpion. He also threw out Rhino’s name as a new villain and one of Spider-Man’s more A-list villains. The season is also supposed to see the arrival of Venom, the Lizard in his full transformation, and Shocker, so expect the next season to improve on the already great first season.

Which villains are you most excited about seeing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.