VisionQuest Exhibit Reveals Brand-New Wanda Maximoff Art, & Fans Are Losing It—See It Here

The release of VisionQuest is finally just a few days away, and MCU fans are getting more excited than ever to see what this new TV series has in store. Although Marvel shows don’t tend to get as much attention as the movies, and that continues to be true in the case of, for example, the attention on VisionQuest versus that on Avengers: Doomsday, VisionQuest does actually feel like a unique case because of what it represents to the larger franchise. For one, VisionQuest is said to be , which began with WandaVision, added Agatha All Along, and is now ending with VisionQuest. This also means a connection to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, a fan-favorite character who many fans are hoping to see return (from the dead) in either this series or Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, VisionQuest is the final MCU release ahead of Doomsday, and there is plenty of hope that something about the series will lead directly into the film, whether that’s Vision, Ultron, and/or Tommy’s role or something else. It’s perhaps for that reason that even a bit of art can get MCU fans excited for the show, as has just been confirmed by the debut of brand-new artwork at the VisionQuest exhibit in New York City. Specifically, one piece of art is making the rounds online because it features Vision and Wanda together in a stunning visual that actually feels quite different from what Marvel audiences might expect—and, of course, that’s led to discourse about what this image could mean.

New artwork of Scarlet Witch and Vision on display at the ‘VISIONQUEST’ exhibit. pic.twitter.com/HQzapgn0jJ — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) October 10, 2026

This VisionQuest Art Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic—And Demanding a Reunion

This newly shared art has reminded fans just how great Wanda and Vision were together, and unsurprisingly, that has turned into demands for the MCU to bring them back together. In response to one X post of the art, the comments include, “Scarlet Witch and Vision remain one of Marvel’s most compelling duos, and this artwork brings back so many memories” and “Love it! I need them to reunite asap.” Commenters have responded in kind to yet another X post sharing the image, with one commenter writing, “That painting is insane; I need it on my wall,” and another saying, “Hang it in a museum.” Clearly, fans are loving the artwork and hoping it signals a Wanda Maximoff return, but the latter remains a major question mark for now.

Perhaps one of the biggest topics of conversation heading into Doomsday (and, to a lesser degree, VisionQuest) is whether we will finally get Wanda Maximoff back. Although she died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many fans have never really accepted that she’s gone, and Doomsday feels like as good a time as ever to bring her back, especially because she and Doom had an entire arc in the comics that could easily be adapted for the big screen. It’s also possible that VisionQuest will either include or at the very least tease her return, although that feels slightly less likely just because he return, if it’s coming, feels built for the big screen. It’s sadly also possible that she really is dead and staying that way, but many MCU fans are hoping that’s not the case.

Do you think Wanda will come back in either VisionQuest or Doomsday? Do you hope to see her return? Share your thoughts in the comments below.