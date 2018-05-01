New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Prompts Fan Theories on Connection to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp provided fans with their first glimpse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War, and already people are trying to piece together the connections.

It remains to be seen just how the Ant-Man sequel will play into the MCU, and all signs seem to point toward this movie being set before the events of Thanos’ invasion of Earth, but that’s not stopping the fan theories from running wild.

The new trailer offered new glimpses into the Quantum Realm and teased some major connections for the film’s new villain, Ghost. But after the events of Captain America: Civil War, it remains to be seen how Scott Lang could go on an adventure without jeopardizing his family.

And after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like corporate espionage would be low on the list of priorities in a world still suffering from Thanos’ attack.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp. And because Captain Marvel, the only other Marvel Studios movie on the docket before the untitled Avengers sequel, is set in the ’90s, it could be our only glimpse at the MCU as they attempt to deal with the galaxy-wide devastation inflicted by Thanos.

We don’t know what’s going on yet, but these fans are already starting to put the pieces together. Check out these awesome fan theories for how Ant-Man and the Wasp connects to Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4.

@upstarchamback

Pre-emptive theory: Ant-Man and Wasp weren’t in Infinity War because in going to the quantum realm they discovered that the quantum realm is like a web between not just particles but also the very foundation of the multiverse and in turn they become trapped on an alternate earth — Antik (@upstarchamback) May 1, 2018

@yibeichong

What if those who dissolved are shrink into quantum realm? Is that possible? #IW #InfinityWar — IW x3 (@yibeichong) May 1, 2018

@rosstmiller

Korg will return to help defeat the Ant-Man and the Wasp villain. pic.twitter.com/1FQHRnD54E — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) May 1, 2018

@thenoelmellor

Theory. #AntManandtheWasp takes place after Civil War and before/during #AvengersInfinityWar. Their last act is spent ‘safe’ in the Quantum Realm and they emerge post #InfinityWar. Hawkeye shows up and says something like “The Avengers/Earth/The Universe needs your help.” — Noel Mellor (@thenoelmellor) May 1, 2018

@DeetchTweets

I was honestly skeptical but I’m sold on Ant-Man and the Wasp now. I’m glad Marvel isn’t worrying about making it look like a big follow-up to Infinity War or anything like that. Just making another weird heist movie. That’s perfect. — pinko stinko (@DeetchTweets) May 1, 2018

@lvstbleu

me giving marvel all my money for ant-man and the wasp after they caused me psychological pain and traumatized me for life with infinity war pic.twitter.com/XcldFKO9hR — mia | SAW IW (@lvstbleu) May 1, 2018

@Sergetacular

So Ant-Man is going to explore the Quantum Realm, which could have very serious implications for Avengers 4. Plus, Ghost looks badass. — .serge (@Sergetacular) May 1, 2018

@spidey_petey

i’m screaming about ant-man and the wasp but thinking about how this will connect with infinity war is killing me inside — ? (@spidey_petey) May 1, 2018

@Simon_Breeze

Ant-Man and the Wasp seems like such a comedown after Infinity War, it’s a strange choice for the next film, but I guess it’s a nice breath of fresh air after the madness — Simon Breeze (@Simon_Breeze) May 1, 2018

@lvstbleu