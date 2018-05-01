Marvel

New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Prompts Fan Theories on Connection to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp provided fans with their first glimpse of the Marvel […]

By

The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp provided fans with their first glimpse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War, and already people are trying to piece together the connections.

It remains to be seen just how the Ant-Man sequel will play into the MCU, and all signs seem to point toward this movie being set before the events of Thanos’ invasion of Earth, but that’s not stopping the fan theories from running wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer offered new glimpses into the Quantum Realm and teased some major connections for the film’s new villain, Ghost. But after the events of Captain America: Civil War, it remains to be seen how Scott Lang could go on an adventure without jeopardizing his family.

And after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like corporate espionage would be low on the list of priorities in a world still suffering from Thanos’ attack.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp. And because Captain Marvel, the only other Marvel Studios movie on the docket before the untitled Avengers sequel, is set in the ’90s, it could be our only glimpse at the MCU as they attempt to deal with the galaxy-wide devastation inflicted by Thanos.

We don’t know what’s going on yet, but these fans are already starting to put the pieces together. Check out these awesome fan theories for how Ant-Man and the Wasp connects to Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4.

