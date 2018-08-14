‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Addresses the Continuity Error With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In a scene during Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow explains why Ant-Man and Hawkeye are not involved in the events of the film, explaining that the two are both on house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

But then Ant-Man and the Wasp came out, taking place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and revealing that Scott Lang served his sentence. By the end of the film, he’s back going on adventures and is stuck in the Quantum Realm when Thanos makes his fateful snap.

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed addressed this continuity error in a recent episode of the Empire Film Podcast.

“Listen, maybe they just didn’t think he was up to the task. It’s still to be determined what the Avengers actually think of Scott Lang,” said Reed. “And again, I like the idea that at the beginning of this movie that he’s not Ant-Man. And he’s kind of wrestling with the idea of ‘Is there space in my life to be Ant-Man? I know I like it.’ But overtime he’s put on that suit, it’s brought him a lot of trouble.”

Reed went on to explain that sentiment informs the opening scene of the film when Scott is doing the pretend heist with his daughter Cassie that he’s showing her what it would be like to shrink and pull a job, but he can’t actually do that because then he would be “a terrible parent.”

While some fans might take umbrage with this assessment because of the release dates of the films, Reed also stated that this movie takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Both movies are only the span of a few days, but time passes between them and the events are only directly connected by the post-credits scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“I mean, we have to assume that Hank and Janet spent a little time in their seaside house, wherever on this remote island, and came back and got to work on this Quantum experiment,” Reed said. “So, you know, it is undetermined, but it’s not that long a period of time, because we really do play our characters [where] they are sort of in their bubble doing their thing and really unaware of all the events that are happening.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.