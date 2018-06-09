New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot Name Drops the Avengers

Marvel Studios has released a new television spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp that includes Scott Lang name-dropping the Avengers.

The video shows Scott, Hope van Dyne, and Hank Pym discussing their current problems, most notably Ghost. Scott takes the opportunity to remind Hope and Hank that he’s an Avengers after being recruited by Captain America, with some help from The Falcon. in Captain America: Civil War.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is being released between the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, giving it a special place in Marvel’s release schedule.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers writer Stephen McFeely told Buzzfeed. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies. There’s a relationship between them all.”

What is reportedly early concept art from Avengers 4 may have pre-emptively revealed the fate of the Wasp after Avengers: Infinity War. The artwork shows the new, post-snap team of Avengers, including Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. However, the Wasp is absent from the team lineup in the artwork. It is hard to imagine a scenario where the Wasp willing sit out a chance to fight against Thanos alongside the Avengers, leading many to wonder if she was one of the many who faded away after Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.