‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Becomes a Rom-Com in Perfect Parody Trailer

Remember back when some genius made The Shining into a ’90s romantic comedy (or Miss Doubtfire into a horror movie) by way of trailer-editing magic?

Well, now we’ve got the same magic at work on Ant-Man and The Wasp, helpfully retitled as I Love You, Ant-Man in a wink to leading man Paul Rudd’s I Love You, Man, elements of which are laced through the trailer compliments of Nerdist Remix.

This one has the advantage of being available to be recut with elements of a direct comedy, so it’s less about creating cleverly-misleading edits than it is about using what the filmmakers have available to them. Elements of I Love You, Man are already widely available because the film has been on DVD since around 2010. They also provide clips from Captain America: Civil War to make jokes about Scott’s relationships with the Avengers.

You can check out the video above, and the fake synopsis for Nerdist‘s I Love You, Ant-Man below.

There is something surreal about seeing Paul Rudd use the F-word in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ll give it that. That alone, coupled with the clever cutting between the two car chase scenes from the two movies, might make I Love You, Ant-Man worth watching.

Sometimes, the biggest—and smallest—of heroes need a partner, but what’s an (ant)man to do when all of his friends are busy fighting amongst themselves? He needs to go out there and make some new ones. The team at Nerdist Presentsbrings you a mashup of “I Love You, Man” and Ant Man” greatest moment in the parody trailer of “I Love You, Ant-Man,” the romantic comedy of the summer! Scott Lang’s scientist Hank Pym is worried that Scott has no sidekick– and encourages him to get out there and make some friends. But will any of the Avengers get past Scott’s awkwardness to help a bro out?

