Hilarious Captain America Cameo Was Cut From ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Avengers: Infinity War has often been referred to as “the most ambitious crossover in movie history,” thanks to its inclusion of characters from a franchise that spans across nearly 20 films. However, Marvel’s follow-up to this event, Ant-Man and the Wasp, didn’t include a single crossover character from the rest of the MCU.

That wasn’t always the case.

Ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s release overseas, director Peyton Reed spoke to Radio Times about the film, saying that it was always his intention for it to be a standalone affair. That notion was solidified when the creative team behind the film chose to remove a planned Captain America cameo.

“The idea was that this really wanted to be a little bit more standalone and in its own world,” Reed began. “We knew that we wanted to continue the story of these characters and then introduce our won characters that were really far more relevant to the story we were telling….Plus the fact that we were coming right after Infinity War, which is really like everyone. With the exception of Ant-Man and the Wasp and, of course, Hawkeye.”

As Reed continued, he talked about a potential Captain America cameo that would have taken place inside one of Louis’ beloved explanation scenes. At one point, Louis was going to re-tell the story of Scott Lang going over to Germany in Captain America: Civil War, and Chris Evans was to appear in that story, much like Anthony Mackie’s Falcon did in the first Ant-Man movie.

“Early on, we had a version where we were going to do a quick version of the tarmac fight from Civil War, with some ridiculous thing where, you know, Captain America has Ant-Man as a baseball and throws him,” Reed said. “Because the whole thing is Luis’ version of events, right? We came up with all these ridiculous visuals.”

The idea was eventually scrapped however, allowing Ant-Man and the Wasp to remain a completely standalone movie. Well, with the exception of that post-credits scene, that is.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently playing in theaters across North America.